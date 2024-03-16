Reviews of "From Exposure to Detection: Unraveling the Digital Signature of Infectious Diseases and Patient Behavior Using Smartwatches and Patient Self-Reporting"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviews collectively highlight the potential of smartwatch data in early disease detection and public health surveillance, particularly for respiratory infections. While acknowledging the promising findings of the large-scale study, the reviews highlight the need for further technological advancements, validation studies, and public awareness to maximize the use of wearable technology in mitigating disease spread. Despite some limitations, such as the reliance on consumer wearables and potential misclassification of cases, smartwatch telemonitoring shows promise in early disease detection, blending tech with public health. Ethical considerations and accessibility enhance its broader impact.

Reviewer 1 (Kaio B…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Colin D…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Robert W…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

