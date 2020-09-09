Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Oct 09, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Outcome of SARS-CoV-2 infection linked to MAIT cell activation and cytotoxicity: evidence for an IL-18 dependent mechanism"

Reviewers: Paul Klenerman, Ali Amini (Oxford) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • S.M. Mansour Haeryfar (Western University) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Paul Klenerman, Ali Amini, and S.M. Mansour Haeryfar
Published onOct 09, 2020
Outcome of SARS-CoV-2 infection linked to MAIT cell activation and cytotoxicity: evidence for an IL-18 dependent mechanism
by Héloïse Flament, Matthieu Rouland, Lucie Beaudoin, Amine Toubal, Léo Bertrand, Samuel Lebourgeois, Zouriatou Gouda, Camille Rousseau, Pauline Soulard, Maria Hurtado-Nedelec, Sandrine Luce, Karine Bailly, Muriel Andrieu, Christian Boitard, Anaïs Vallet-Pichard, Jean-Francois Gautier, Nadine Ajzenberg, Benjamin Terrier, Frédéric Pene, Jade Ghosn, Yazdan Yazdanpanah, Benoit Visseaux, Diane Descamps, Jean-Francois Timsit, Renato Costa Monteiro, and Agnes Lehuen
  • Published on Sep 02, 2020
Description

Immune system dysfunction is paramount in Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity and fatality rate. Mucosal-Associated Invariant T (MAIT) cells are innate-like T cells involved in mucosal immunity and protection against viral infections. Here, we studied the immune cell landscape, with emphasis on MAIT cells, in a cohort of 182 patients including patients at various stages of disease activity. A profound decrease of MAIT cell counts in blood of critically ill patients was observed. These cells showed a strongly activated and cytotoxic phenotype that positively correlated with circulating pro-inflammatory cytokines, notably IL-18. MAIT cell alterations markedly correlated with disease severity and patient mortality. SARS-CoV-2-infected macrophages activated MAIT cells in a cytokine-dependent manner involving an IFNα-dependent early phase and an IL-18-induced later phase. Therefore, altered MAIT cell phenotypes represent valuable biomarkers of disease severity and their therapeutic manipulation might prevent the inflammatory phase involved in COVID-19 aggravation.

Summary of Reviews: This study investigates MAIT cell phenotypes in COVID-19 patients and finds MAIT cells from COVID19+ patients exhibit an activated, cytotoxic phenotype correlating with disease severity. Findings should be considered reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Paul Klenerman, Ali Amini) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (S.M. Mansour Haeryfar) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

by Paul Klenerman and Ali Amini
  • Published on Oct 09, 2020
by S.M. Mansour Haeryfar
  • Published on Oct 09, 2020
