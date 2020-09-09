Reviews of "Outcome of SARS-CoV-2 infection linked to MAIT cell activation and cytotoxicity: evidence for an IL-18 dependent mechanism"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study investigates MAIT cell phenotypes in COVID-19 patients and finds MAIT cells from COVID19+ patients exhibit an activated, cytotoxic phenotype correlating with disease severity. Findings should be considered reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Paul Klenerman, Ali Amini) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (S.M. Mansour Haeryfar) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.