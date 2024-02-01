Review 2: "Pneumocystis Murina Promotes Inflammasome Formation and NETosis during Pneumocystis Pneumonia"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Review: Pneumocystis pneumonia (PJP) remains a clinically important respiratory fungal infection of immunocompromised patients. In addition to its role as an AIDS-related opportunistic infection, the incidence of non-HIV PJP has shown a dramatic increase in the past decade. In the current manuscript the authors explore the role of neutrophil NETosis in an animal model of PJP. Lung neutrophil recruitment is a hallmark of PJP in both patients and animal models. While several studies have found that the number of neutrophils correlates with the degree of respiratory impairment, other work suggests that they do not contribute meaningfully to either lung injury or host defense. However, the multiple potential roles for neutrophils during the different stages of PJP have not been thoroughly examined. The current work suggests that neutrophils undergo NETosis during PJP in vivo, and after direct stimulation with Pneumocystis in vitro. Although neutrophil NETs were not directly toxic to Pneumocystis, the authors propose that NET formation may contribute to lung inflammation and injury during PJP. This study is the first to show that Pneumocystis induces NETosis and may open new areas of investigation into PJP.

The studies are limited in that they neither directly show NET formation and NETosis in vivo during PJP, nor prove a role for neutrophils and NETs in lung injury or antifungal host defense. The immunofluorescence staining for NE and CitH3 is consistent with NET formation but does not directly prove that this process is occurring in vivo. Furthermore, the percentage of neutrophils undergoing NETosis in vitro is not quantified. Is this a rare occurrence, or is Pneumocystis a potent inducer of NETosis? This data would aid in evaluating the biological relevance of NETosis during PJP. Overall, this is an interesting initial observation with potential to further advance our understanding of PJP and how to treat this disease more effectively.