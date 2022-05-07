Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Jun 07, 2022DOI

Review 2: "Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants"

This preprint aims to characterize the impact of SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 variants on its oligomerization state and nuclease activity. Reviewers find the study informative, with scope for improvement in the analysis of the oligomerization state.

by Katja Lammens
Published onJun 07, 2022
Review 2: "Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants
by Isha M. Wilson, Meredith N. Frazier, Jian-Liang Li, Thomas A. Randall, and Robin E. Stanley
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractGlobal sequencing efforts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, continue to provide insight into the evolution of the viral genome. Coronaviruses encode 16 nonstructural proteins, within the first two-thirds of their genome, that facilitate viral replication and transcription as well as evasion of the host immune response. However, many of these viral proteins remain understudied. Nsp15 is a uridine-specific endoribonuclease conserved across all coronaviruses. The nuclease activity of Nsp15 helps the virus evade triggering an innate immune response. Understanding how Nsp15 has changed over the course of the pandemic, and how mutations affect its RNA processing function, will provide insight into the evolution of an oligomerization-dependent endoribonuclease and inform drug design. In combination with previous structural data, bioinformatics analyses of 1.9+ million SARS-CoV-2 sequences revealed mutations across Nsp15’s three structured domains (N-terminal, Middle, EndoU). Selected Nsp15 variants were characterized biochemically and compared to wild type Nsp15. We found that mutations to important catalytic residues decreased cleavage activity but increased the hexamer/monomer ratio of the recombinant protein. Many of the highly prevalent variants we analyzed led to decreased nuclease activity as well as an increase in the inactive, monomeric form. Overall, our work establishes how Nsp15 variants seen in patient samples affect nuclease activity and oligomerization, providing insight into the effect of these variants in vivo.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

Wilson et al. biochemically characterized different SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 variants, which they extracted from the GISAID database of SARS-CoV-2 sequences. They analyzed selected mutations regarding their oligomerization state and nuclease activity. In general, I agree with the statement, that it is important to biochemically prove the effect of different mutations on the protein function and not only predict the impact based on structural data. However, the analysis of the oligomerization state should have been done with similar protein concentrations. In Figures 3b, 4b, and 5b this was clearly not the case. All curves should have a similar integrated area under all peaks. At least in the pdf version, the different curves are partially invisible. A better method for oligomerization analysis would be massphotometry. The structural figures could have been prepared more carefully e.g. color-coded labeling, and better close-up views (the active site is basically invisible in Figure 2). In general, most close-up figures are uninformative (Fig. 3A,4A, 5A).

Connections
1 of 3
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants"
Review 1: "Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants"
Review 1: "Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants"
by Youngchang Kim
  • Published on Jun 07, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint aims to characterize the impact of SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 variants on its oligomerization state and nuclease activity. Reviewers find the study informative, with scope for improvement in the analysis of the oligomerization state.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants"
Review 4: "Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants"
Review 4: "Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants"
by Fenyong Liu
  • Published on Jun 15, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint aims to characterize the impact of SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 variants on its oligomerization state and nuclease activity. Reviewers find the study informative, with scope for improvement in the analysis of the oligomerization state.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants"
Review 3: "Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants"
Review 3: "Biochemical Characterization of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 Endoribonuclease Variants"
by Kanchan Bhardwaj
  • Published on Jun 12, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint aims to characterize the impact of SARS-CoV-2 Nsp15 variants on its oligomerization state and nuclease activity. Reviewers find the study informative, with scope for improvement in the analysis of the oligomerization state.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://all4webs.com/vapecig/home.htm

https://bergstrasse.social/profile/vapecig/profile

https://anonsys.net/profile/vapecig/profile

https://anonsys.net/display/bf69967c-2063-7119-13c0-cf6351665485

https://friendica.a-zwenkau.de/profile/vapecig/profile

https://vapro.thinkific.com/

https://vapro.thinkific.com/products/communities/vapro

https://vapefactory.w3spaces.com/

https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/67387726/the-health-effects-of-e-cigarettes

https://online.fliphtml5.com/eoldp/zylz/

https://www.slideserve.com/ecigator/how-to-choose-a-vape-manufacturer

https://infogram.com/whats-a-pod-vape-1h0n25yre3r0z6p?live

https://infogram.com/about-the-vape-device-1hnq410m73mzk23?live

https://vapecig.amebaownd.com/

https://vapecig.amebaownd.com/posts/39233308

https://vapecig.amebaownd.com/posts/39233283

https://vapecig.amebaownd.com/posts/39233250

https://vapecig.amebaownd.com/posts/39233192

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/vapecig

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/posts/40172

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40173/What-is-vitamin-e-cigarette

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40174/Points-to-consider-when-choosing-a-vitamin-e-cigarette

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40175/What-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend

https://vapefactory.bandcamp.com/track/hm-girls-angry

https://vapecig.carrd.co/

https://www.clipix.com/Clipdetail.aspx?clipid=8942959

https://www.snapigram.com/read-blog/76346

https://www.snapigram.com/vapecig

https://www.snapigram.com/read-blog/76347

https://www.snapigram.com/read-blog/76349

https://ecigator.contently.com/

https://vapecig.blogfree.net/

https://vapecig.blogfree.net/?t=6395812

https://vapenew.edublogs.org/

https://vapenew.edublogs.org/2022/11/16/benefits-of-using-electronic-cigarettes/

https://vapenew.edublogs.org/2022/11/16/health-effects-of-e-cigarettes/

http://bioimagingcore.be/q2a/768523/how-do-choose-a-disposable-vape-manufacturer

http://bioimagingcore.be/q2a/768527/how-do-choose-a-disposable-vape-wholesale-supplier

https://vapecig.educatorpages.com/

https://vapecig.educatorpages.com/pages/about-me

http://vapecig.populr.me/how-to-use-urb-disposable-vape

http://vapecig.populr.me/how-to-use-a-disposable-vape-pen-without-button

https://ecigatornew.pagexl.com/

https://vape.digitalpress.blog/

https://vape.fly.dev/

https://ctize.com/

https://moonsbtt.github.io/

https://ecigator.gitlab.io/

https://gitvape.netlify.app/

https://shaky-pump.surge.sh/

https://vape-glitch.glitch.me/

https://vapeflare.pages.dev/

https://jgerq-3iaaa-aaaad-qfgaq-cai.ic.fleek.co/

https://ecig.on.fleek.co/

https://fleek.ipfs.io/ipfs/QmTztNWsMVHfmLZNofEtZSvwBJnNbTMveFrLKd8bR9qMYo/

https://vapefire-a1a83.web.app/

https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmUZSeLR4AChtknU4CY8zszeq72rdetfN3DU4r5wqCgcxz

https://vapazure.z5.web.core.windows.net/

https://vapuff.vercel.app/

https://edgeribbon-fufwz4.stormkit.dev/

https://calm-tan-swordfish-slip.cyclic.app/

https://t.me/s/dispovape

https://vape.btw.so/hidden-dangers-of-illicit-disposable-vapes

https://vape.the-bithub.com/

https://vape.typehut.com/factors-to-consider-when-choosing-the-best-disposable-vape-16267

https://vapive.beehiiv.com/

https://vapive.beehiiv.com/p/ultimate-guide-vaping-beginners-handbook

https://vapepic.notepin.co/

https://vapepic.notepin.co/my-first-post

https://matthewma7338.upon.one/post/644416e3f08b12385fac3120

https://paper.coffee/@vapevibe/the-health-benefits-of-vaping-debunking-myths-and-misconceptions-NTe4T_rA9I0_WcpfEV7

https://vapepic.notepin.co/my-first-post

https://vapeon.mybloghunch.com/

https://vapeon.mybloghunch.com/the-health-benefits-of-vaping

https://www.youdontneedwp.com/vapeneon

https://www.youdontneedwp.com/vapeneon/my-new-post-74a8ee60-d1b5-4985-917b-8695a9daba0f

https://my.supernotes.app/share/become+castle+wait+dilemma

https://xtiles.app/644432a542e9fc4ed06cb4d3

https://glaze-lion-2939.typedream.app/untitled

https://content.pinkpaper.xyz/vapeon/Exploring-the-Different-Types-of-Vapes-Mod-and-Pod-10eaad0004

https://dev.page/vape

https://website-2515.nocode.works/

https://website-2515.nocode.works/quick-and-easy-to-fix-any-disposable-vape-that-isnt-working

https://website-2515.nocode.works/the-science-of-vaping-understanding-the-chemicals-and-vaporization-process

https://www.papyras.com/read/the-ultimate-guide-to-disposable-vapes-what-you-need-to-know

https://vape.letterpad.app/

https://vape.letterpad.app/post/best-disposable-vape

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/future-of-vaping

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/disposable-vape-101-understanding-the-basics-of-single-use-devices

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/choose-right-disposable-vape

https://vapenation.blotion.com/

https://vapenation.blotion.com/blog/the-science-of-disposable-vapes

https://vape.simple.ink/

https://daft-vape.daftpage.com/

https://daft-vape.daftpage.com/n/1220379b-ff3f-4cf8-a99f-4859c9764f6f

https://vapeconnect.nino.page/

https://vapeconnect.nino.page/productionprocessesofleadingvapemanufacturers

https://blankary.com/ead0753d

https://teletype.in/@waikey/U0fqpsuKTZs

https://vehoju.blogic.so/

https://vehoju.blogic.so/about

https://vehoju.blogic.so/chesterfield-vape-cbd-restrictions

https://vapesudo.blog.notaku.site/

https://vapesudo.blog.notaku.site/how-to-keep-your-car-clean-if-you-vape-tips-to-avoid-thirdhand-residue

https://medium.com/@ecigator

https://vocal.media/authors/matthew-ma

https://1drv.ms/w/s!Ag3euZhTzYkvggzOF_LNj5GUxUcq

https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=2F89CD5398B9DE0D!268&ithint=file%2cdocx&authkey=!AM4X8s2PkZTFRyo

https://vape.powerappsportals.com/

https://www.psychreg.org/disposable-vapes-new-trend-vaping-industry/

https://www.darticle.io/article/children-vape-packaging-and-the-shift-towards-responsible-marketing

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/YCs1tX1bnKcZ4W30_u-IKF0_l58etXmGuynKwAxGlWY

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/SG-33UzHb2RLafvX233KeaiLKfYqTeb0HN_C8PIwN9g

https://gm.xyz/c/CryptoNews/p/f684de1f-29ec-418f-bfb0-889195bf33ce

https://metafora.app/post/584663756c4b33374f7144515947754878324d5854413d3d

https://app.myriad.social/post/644a948d5759c310187d5ead

https://social.kala.network/ecigator/posts/110271518193626666

https://app.popspot.com/ecigator

https://diamondapp.com/u/moonswamp/blog/alabama-smoking-and-vaping-ban-in-cars-with-children

https://scribbble.io/vape/

https://scribbble.io/vape/vaping-and-youth-risks-and-impact-on-young-adults/

https://gitlab.pavlovia.org/Vapecig/vape/issues/1

https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/Protect-Children-from-Nicotine-in-Vape-and-E-Cigarettes-Urgent-Need-for-Regulations-2?sharing-key=a5d98986-178f-49c1-86fd-c637eadd146e

https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/11-reasons-why-procrastination-productivity-1?sharing-key=bb45fc45-17c9-4809-96b1-4f3cf3583caa

https://matrix.to/#/#disvape:gitter.im

https://site169250465.fo.team

https://site169250465.fo.team/?forunewsid=6374d18aa9232210dd03a40c&showitem=true

https://www.bloggang.com/mainblog.php?id=vapecig

https://vapecig.bloggang.com/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/the-latest-vaping-trends-in-2023/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/analyse-the-vaping-trends-from-2022-to-2023/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/a-smoother-vaping-experience-with-disposable-vapes/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/unlock-the-convenience-of-disposable-vapes/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/discover-the-benefits-of-disposable-vaping/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/stay-connected-with-disposable-vapes/

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/unlock-the-power-of-disposable-vapes-for-your-vaping-needs/

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/experience-the-convenience-of-disposable-vapes/

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/discover-the-world-of-disposable-vapes-today/

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/the-ultimate-guide-to-disposable-vapes/

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/getting-the-most-out-of-your-disposable-vape-tips-and-tricks/

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/say-goodbye-to-recharging-the-benefits-of-disposable-vaping

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/the-next-level-of-vaping-why-disposable-vapes-are-the-future

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/the-convenience-of-disposable-vaping-a-beginners-guide

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/the-convenience-of-disposable-vapes-why-you-should-try-one-today

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/exploring-the-world-of-disposable-vapes-a-comprehensive-guide

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/a-guide-to-selecting-the-perfect-disposable-vape-for-you

https://www.brownbook.net/business/51185837/ecigator-vape-wholesale-factory

https://dispermasdes.semarangkab.go.id/question/what-is-an-electronic-cigarette-4/

https://sbconnect.rebelmktng.com/question/what-is-electronic-cigarette/

https://redscbdoils.ca/question/electronic-cigarette-health-effects/

http://hamptonroadsghaco.org/question/5-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette-2/

https://dra.lt/question/15-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://medi-green.nl/?dwqa-question=15-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette

http://filterrific.cclozano.com/?dwqa-question=15-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://motocom.co/demos/netw5/askme/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

http://richmondghaco.org/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://dra.lt/question/types-of-vape/

https://kishoremaths.in/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe

http://www.marketled.bio/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

http://news.nhisaigon.vn/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

http://www.romain.test.codelines.fr/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

https://kishoremaths.in/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape

http://www.marketled.bio/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/

http://news.nhisaigon.vn/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/

http://www.romain.test.codelines.fr/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/

https://skiphirecwmbran.co.uk/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://dou-tipaza.org/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://calebschools.com/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://theresilientnurse.com/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://www.bridgearcobalenocaserta.it/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://agrokomplekskita.com/Pertanyaan/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://www.apkwala.com/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

http://dd.partizansk.org/?dwqa-question=electronic-cigarette-with-zero-tar-and-nicotine

https://innovat.cesa.edu.co/question/electronic-cigarette-that-has-zero-tar-and-nicotine/

https://alfurqontulis.com/question/electronic-cigarette-that-has-zero-tar-and-nicotine/

https://mw.ac.th/Muangyom/question/vape-brand-recommendations

https://www.aspire-canada.com/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://qatarlaborlaw.com/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://mirheumatism.org/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

http://secvc.com.ar/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://akarma.life/Wellness/faq/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/vapeecig/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/vapeecig/diary/202303010000/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/vapeecig/diary/202303010001/

http://www.fxstat.com/en/user/profile/vapecignew-648771/blog/37441743-Basic-Structure-of-Vape

http://www.fxstat.com/en/user/profile/vapecignew-648771/blog/37434282-Tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/vape-situation-in-indonesia/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/whats-a-pod-type-vape/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with