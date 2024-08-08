Reviews of "The Riboflavin Biosynthetic Pathway as a Novel Target for Antifungal Drugs Against Candida Species"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates the riboflavin biosynthetic pathway in Candida species as a potential target for novel antifungal drugs. Reviewers found the study potentially informative and praised the functional analysis of the pathway in important fungal pathogens like C. albicans and C. glabrata. However, reviewers identified some limitations. The main claim that the riboflavin pathway is a novel antifungal drug target was considered not fully supported, with suggestions to demonstrate the pathway's essentiality for virulence in animal models and show that the enzymes can be inhibited by drugs. Additionally, concerns were raised about the specificity of the assay used to monitor riboflavin. Despite these limitations, reviewers found the findings on the biosynthetic pathway and potential riboflavin importer exciting and valuable, particularly given the rise of drug-resistant fungi. The preprint is graded as potentially informative but requires addressing these issues before being considered fully actionable.

