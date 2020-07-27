Reviews of "β-Coronaviruses use lysosomal organelles for cellular egress"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study claims β-coronaviruses utilize a lysosome-mediated egress mechanism. In its current form, this pre-print includes numerous unsubstantiated, misleading, or poorly supported claims and is unreliable for informing future COVID-19 research.

Reviewer 1 (David Avram Sanders) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Cristina Risco Ortiz) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.