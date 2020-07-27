Reviews of "β-Coronaviruses use lysosomal organelles for cellular egress"

Description
Abstract β-Coronaviruses are a family of positive-strand enveloped RNA viruses that include the severe acute respiratory syndrome-CoV2 (SARS-CoV2). While much is known regarding their cellular entry and replication pathways, their mode of egress remains uncertain; however, this is assumed to be via the biosynthetic secretory pathway by analogy to other enveloped viruses. Using imaging methodologies in combination with virus-specific reporters, we demonstrate that β-Coronaviruses utilize lysosomal trafficking for egress from cells. This pathway is regulated by the Arf-like small GTPase Arl8b; thus, virus egress is insensitive to inhibitors of the biosynthetic secretory pathway. Coronavirus infection results in lysosome deacidification, inactivation of lysosomal degradation and disruption of antigen presentation pathways. This coronavirus-induced exploitation of lysosomes provides insights into the cellular and immunological abnormalities observed in patients and suggests new therapeutic modalities.