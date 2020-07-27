Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 27, 2020DOI

Reviews of "β-Coronaviruses use lysosomal organelles for cellular egress"

Reviewers: David Avram Sanders (Purdue University) | 📕◻️◻️◻️◻️ • Cristina Risco Ortiz (National Center for Biotechnology, Spain) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️

by David Avram Sanders and Cristina Risco Ortiz
Published onAug 27, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
β-Coronaviruses use lysosomal organelles for cellular egress
by S Ghosh, TA Dellibovi-Ragheb, E Pak, Q Qiu, M Fisher, PM Takvorian, C Bleck, V Hsu, AR Fehr, S Perlman, SR Achar, MR Straus, GR Whittaker, CAM de Haan, G Altan-Bonnet, and N Altan-Bonnet
  • Published on Jul 25, 2020
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract β-Coronaviruses are a family of positive-strand enveloped RNA viruses that include the severe acute respiratory syndrome-CoV2 (SARS-CoV2). While much is known regarding their cellular entry and replication pathways, their mode of egress remains uncertain; however, this is assumed to be via the biosynthetic secretory pathway by analogy to other enveloped viruses. Using imaging methodologies in combination with virus-specific reporters, we demonstrate that β-Coronaviruses utilize lysosomal trafficking for egress from cells. This pathway is regulated by the Arf-like small GTPase Arl8b; thus, virus egress is insensitive to inhibitors of the biosynthetic secretory pathway. Coronavirus infection results in lysosome deacidification, inactivation of lysosomal degradation and disruption of antigen presentation pathways. This coronavirus-induced exploitation of lysosomes provides insights into the cellular and immunological abnormalities observed in patients and suggests new therapeutic modalities.

Summary of Reviews: This study claims β-coronaviruses utilize a lysosome-mediated egress mechanism. In its current form, this pre-print includes numerous unsubstantiated, misleading, or poorly supported claims and is unreliable for informing future COVID-19 research.

Reviewer 1 (David Avram Sanders) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Cristina Risco Ortiz) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "β-Coronaviruses use lysosomal organelles for cellular egress"
by David Avram Sanders
  • Published on Aug 27, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study claims β-coronaviruses utilize a lysosome-mediated egress mechanism. In its current form, this pre-print includes numerous unsubstantiated, misleading, or poorly supported claims and is unreliable for informing future COVID-19 research.

Review 2: "β-Coronaviruses use lysosomal organelles for cellular egress"
by Cristina Risco Ortiz
  • Published on Aug 27, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
