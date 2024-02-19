Review 2: "Evaluation of Four Interventions using Behavioural Economics Insights to Increase Demand for Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision in South Africa through the MoyaApp: A Quasi-Experimental Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Misleading. Serious flaws and errors in the methods and data render the study conclusions misinformative. The results and conclusions of the ideal study are at least as likely to conclude the opposite of its results and conclusions than agree. Decision-makers should not consider this evidence in any decision.

***************************************

Review: The main claim can be summarized as: message framing using behavioral insights was able to nudge men to engage with VMMC services.

This is essentially a study with null results. Two out of the three messaging options piloted decreased form submissions while one increased it by a non-clinically impactful 1.3% with no impact on successful circumcisions. Yet the authors state: “Message framing using behavioral insights was able to nudge men to engage with VMMC services.” This does not seem supported by the evidence presented, particularly the very small impact in one intervention which is not clinically different from a null result. I suggest greatly tempering the conclusions and highlighting the limitations of the study design, which are non-randomized. I think the main finding is that mobile messaging is not successful at increasing VMMC and other interventions should be evaluated.

The proportions presented in the results section are misleading as the denominator continues to change. All outcomes should be presented with the denominator of form viewers. Yet the % contacted and booked referred are presented out of those who submitted a form and the circumcised (48/118k) are presented as 1.2% of the sub-sample—which is not defined.

The discussion does not present this as a null finding. No mention is made of the similar circumcision rates in all groups but rather a large focus is placed on foot-in-door traffic, which is deemed an effective intervention.