Reviews of "Genomic Epidemiology Uncovers the Timing and Origin of the Emergence of Mpox in Humans"

Public Health
Published on Oct 11, 2024DOI

Reviewers: J M Wolf (Hospital Moinhos de Vento) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • G C Conant (North Carolina State University) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Jonas Michel Wolf and Gavin C Conant
Published onOct 11, 2024
Genomic epidemiology uncovers the timing and origin of the emergence of mpox in humans
by Edyth Parker, Ifeanyi F. Omah, Patrick Varilly, Andrew Magee, Akeemat Opeyemi Ayinla, Ayotunde E. Sijuwola, Muhammad I. Ahmed, Oludayo O. Ope-ewe, Olusola Akinola Ogunsanya, Alhaji Olono, Philomena Eromon, Christopher H Tomkins-Tinch, James Richard Otieno, Olusola Akanbi, Abiodun Egwuenu, Odianosen Ehiakhamen, Chimaobi Chukwu, Kabiru Suleiman, Afolabi Akinpelu, Adama Ahmad, Khadijah Isa Imam, Richard Ojedele, Victor Oripenaye, Kenneth Ikeata, Sophiyah Adelakun, Babatunde Olajumoke, Delia Doreen Djuicy, Loique Landry Messanga Essengue, Moïse Henri Moumbeket Yifomnjou, Mark Zeller, Karthik Gangavarapu, Áine O’Toole, Daniel J Park, Gerald Mboowa, Sofonias Kifle Tessema, Yenew Kebede Tebeje, Onikepe Folarin, Anise Happi, Philippe Lemey, Marc A Suchard, Kristian G. Andersen, Pardis Sabeti, Andrew Rambaut, Richard Njoum, Chikwe Ihekweazu, Idriss Jide, Ifedayo Adetifa, and Christian T Happi
  • Published on Jun 19, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Five years before the 2022–2023 global mpox outbreak Nigeria reported its first cases in nearly 40 years, with the ongoing epidemic since driven by sustained human-to-human transmission. However, limited genomic data has left questions about the timing and origin of the mpox virus’ (MPXV) emergence. Here we generated 112 MPXV genomes from Nigeria from 2021-2023. We identify the closest zoonotic outgroup to the human epidemic in southern Nigeria, and estimate that the lineage transmitting from human-to-human emerged around July 2014, circulating cryptically until detected in September 2017. The epidemic originated in Southern Nigeria, particularly Rivers State, which also acted as a persistent and dominant source of viral dissemination to other states. We show that APOBEC3 activity increased MPXV’s evolutionary rate twenty-fold during human-to-human transmission. We also show how Delphy, a tool for near-real-time Bayesian phylogenetics, can aid rapid outbreak analytics. Our study sheds light on MPXV’s establishment in West Africa before the 2022–2023 global outbreak and highlights the need for improved pathogen surveillance and response.

Summary of Reviews: The preprint "Genomic epidemiology uncovers the timing and origin of the emergence of mpox in humans" provides crucial insights into the origins and transmission dynamics of the mpox virus, particularly during the recent outbreak in Nigeria. By analyzing 112 genomes, the study highlights a 20-fold increase in viral mutation rates driven by host factors and traces years of undetected human-to-human transmission. While the study’s robust genomic analysis and advanced phylogenetic tools are commended, reviewers suggest improving clarity on molecular mechanisms, socio-economic influences, and surveillance strategies. Overall, this research offers valuable contributions to understanding mpox evolution and guiding future outbreak monitoring and prevention.

Reviewer 1 (Jonas Michel W…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Gavin C…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Genomic Epidemiology Uncovers the Timing and Origin of the Emergence of Mpox in Humans"
by Jonas Michel Wolf
  • Published on Oct 11, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 2: "Genomic Epidemiology Uncovers the Timing and Origin of the Emergence of Mpox in Humans"
by Gavin C Conant
  • Published on Oct 11, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
