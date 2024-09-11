Reviews of "Genomic Epidemiology Uncovers the Timing and Origin of the Emergence of Mpox in Humans"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The preprint "Genomic epidemiology uncovers the timing and origin of the emergence of mpox in humans" provides crucial insights into the origins and transmission dynamics of the mpox virus, particularly during the recent outbreak in Nigeria. By analyzing 112 genomes, the study highlights a 20-fold increase in viral mutation rates driven by host factors and traces years of undetected human-to-human transmission. While the study’s robust genomic analysis and advanced phylogenetic tools are commended, reviewers suggest improving clarity on molecular mechanisms, socio-economic influences, and surveillance strategies. Overall, this research offers valuable contributions to understanding mpox evolution and guiding future outbreak monitoring and prevention.

Reviewer 1 (Jonas Michel W…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Gavin C…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

