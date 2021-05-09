Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jun 09, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Development of a Codebook of Online Anti-Vaccination Rhetoric to Manage COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation"

Reviewers: Toby Bolsen (Georgia State University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Matthew Seeger (Wayne State University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Toby Bolsen and Matthew Seeger
Published onJun 09, 2021
Development of a Codebook of Online Anti-Vaccination Rhetoric to Manage COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
by B. Hughes, C. Miller-Idriss, R. Piltch-Loeb, K. White, M. Creizis, Caleb Cain, and E. Savoia
Description

AbstractVaccine hesitancy (delay in obtaining a vaccine, despite availability) represents a significant hurdle to managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccine hesitancy is in part related to the prevalence of anti-vaccine misinformation and disinformation, which are spread through social media and user-generated content platforms. This study uses qualitative coding methodology to identify salient narratives and rhetorical styles common to anti-vaccine and COVID-denialist media. It organizes these narratives and rhetorics according to theme, imagined antagonist, and frequency. Most frequent were narratives centered on “corrupt elites” and rhetorics appealing to the vulnerability of children. The identification of these narratives and rhetorics may assist in developing effective public health messaging campaigns, since narrative and emotion have demonstrated persuasive effectiveness in other public health communication settings.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find this a well-executed effort to characterize the nature of vaccine hesitancy in online forums, while also noting that vaccine hesitancy arises through other channels, and that the study might be enriched by engaging other theoretical and empirical literature.

Reviewer 1 (Toby Bolsen) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Matthew Seeger) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Development of a Codebook of Online Anti-Vaccination Rhetoric to Manage COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation"
by Toby Bolsen
  • Published on Jun 09, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Review 2: "Development of a Codebook of Online Anti-Vaccination Rhetoric to Manage COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation"
by Matthew Seeger
  • Published on Jun 09, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with