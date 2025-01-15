Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Jan 15, 2025

Reviews of "Validation of DXS as An Attractive Drug Target in Mycobacteria"

Reviewers: B Bosch (The Rockefeller University) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ • C Spry & X Yuan & J Phillips (The Australian National University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Barbara Bosch, Christina Spry, Xiaojun Yuan, and James Phillips
Published onJan 15, 2025
This Pub is a Review of
by T Maila, M Nicolaai, R.D Mbau, and G.T.M Mashabela
  • Published on Nov 05, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Abstract A rapid emergence in the incidences of Tuberculosis (TB) drug resistance undermines efforts to eradicate the disease and strengthens calls for development of new drugs with novel mechanisms of action. In drug discovery, finding an attractive drug target is as important as finding a good drug candidate. Hence more efforts are made to identify, validate and prioritize drug targets in TB drug discovery. Here, using CRISPRi technology, we showed that dxs1 transcriptional knockdown attenuated growth of both Mycobacterium smegmatis and Mycobacterium tuberculosis cultures, and the effect was more profound in the latter. Chemical supplementation of the growth medium with 10 μM of isoprenoid pyrophosphates, thiamine and thiamine pyrophosphate failed to rescue growth of M. smegmatis cultures, while partial rescue was observed with addition of menatetrenone, a menaquinone derivative with four isoprenyl groups. Similarly, culture growth could not be rescued by the addition of prenol and isoprenol, which suggested the lack of isoprenoid salvage pathway in mycobacteria. Importantly, and in the context of drug discovery, dxs1 depleted mutants displayed four-fold more sensitive towards a mixture of isoniazid, rifampicin and ethambutol, suggesting that inhibitors of DXS enzyme or other MEP pathway enzymes could potentiate antimycobacterial effect of the first-line TB drugs. Additionally, dxs1 depletion increased growth retardation of the mutant in acidic pH and under oxidative stress, conditions that are encountered in activated macrophage compartments. Taken together, our results validated DXS as an attractive drug target that should be prioritized for developments on new antitubercular agents.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers found the preprint not informative to potentially informative. The reviewers found the evidence that DXS knockdown leads to growth inhibition in Mycobacterium compelling, but raised several concerns regarding the subsequent sensitization experiments. They suggested adding an empty CRISPRi vector/ATc+ control to better measure the growth defect from the knockdown, as well as further characterization in M. tuberculosis instead of M. smegmatis. Furthermore, they found the experiments showing sensitization to low pH and oxidative stress lacked statistical support to demonstrate a significant effect.

Reviewer 1 (Barbara B…) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Christina S… & Xiaojun Y… & James P…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
