Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Mar 20, 2022

Reviews: "Misunderstanding 'Flattening the Curve'"

Reviewers: A Gast (University of Cologne) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • J Richter (University of Cologne) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Anne Gast and Jasmin Richter
Published onMar 20, 2022
Increasing Understanding of Accumulation Graphs in the Age of COVID-19
by Poortata Lalwani, Madison Fansher, Madison Carlson, Richard L. Lewis, Aysecan Boduroglu, Priti Shah, Tyler James Adkins, Madelyn Quirk, and John Jonides
  • dx.doi.org
Description

The news media commonly presents data about the incidence of COVID-19 using two graphical displays: daily cases and cumulative cases. How well do ordinary Americans understand the relationship between these graphs? We carried out a multi-phase study to investigate this. We demonstrated that 594 Amazon Mechanical Turk Workers (MTurkers) had a poor understanding of the link between new daily and cumulative cases and that this misunderstanding was linked to weaker support for social distancing policies. Critically, we found that a brief training intervention improved understanding of accumulation in contexts other than COVID-19. In a pre-registered study, we replicated these effects in 1,435 MTurkers and show the training also benefits understanding of relevant environmental issues including accumulation of annual CO2 emissions, coral-reef degradation, and plastic production. Finally, we also show that these benefits persist for as long as 10 months after the initial training.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Co-Reviewer 1 (Anne G…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Co-Reviewer 2 (Jasmin R…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
