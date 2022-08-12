Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 12, 2022

Review of "SARS-CoV-2 escapes direct NK cell killing through Nsp1-mediated downregulation of ligands for NKG2D"

Reviewers: Stephen Waggoner (Cincinnati Children's Hospital) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Stephen Waggoner
Published onSep 12, 2022
Review of "SARS-CoV-2 escapes direct NK cell killing through Nsp1-mediated downregulation of ligands for NKG2D"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
SARS-CoV-2 escapes direct NK cell killing through Nsp1-mediated downregulation of ligands for NKG2D
by Madeline J. Lee, Michelle W. Leong, Arjun Rustagi, Aimee Beck, Leiping Zeng, Susan Holmes, Lei S. Qi, and Catherine A. Blish
  • dx.doi.org
Description

SummaryNatural killer (NK) cells are cytotoxic effector cells that target and lyse virally-infected cells; many viruses therefore encode mechanisms to escape such NK cell killing. Here, we interrogated the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to modulate NK cell recognition and lysis of infected cells. We found that NK cells exhibit poor cytotoxic responses against SARS-CoV-2-infected targets, preferentially killing uninfected bystander cells. We demonstrate that this escape is driven by downregulation of ligands for the activating receptor NKG2D (“NKG2D-L”). Indeed, early in viral infection, prior to NKG2D-L downregulation, NK cells are able to target and kill infected cells; however, this ability is lost as viral proteins are expressed. Finally, we found that SARS-CoV-2 non-structural protein 1 (Nsp1) mediates downregulation of NKG2D-L and that Nsp1 alone is sufficient to confer resistance to NK cell killing. Collectively, our work reveals that SARS-CoV-2 evades NK cell cytotoxicity and describes a mechanism by which this occurs.Graphical abstract

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Stephen Waggoner) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the link below. 

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 escapes direct NK cell killing through Nsp1-mediated downregulation of ligands for NKG2D"
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 escapes direct NK cell killing through Nsp1-mediated downregulation of ligands for NKG2D"
by Stephen Waggoner
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://linevoom.line.me/post/1166176315561563552

https://coub.com/ecigator

https://sway.office.com/M5DCGkdFqRLzFQmb?ref=Link

https://www.homify.in/ideabooks/9128064/what-is-a-vape

https://unsplash.com/@vapecig

https://bookmarkswing.com/story13707746/vape-wholesale-ecig-manufacturer-factory

https://social.msdn.microsoft.com/Profile/Vape%20Factory

https://community.dynamics.com/members/vape-factory

https://community.powerbi.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/475172

https://social.technet.microsoft.com/profile/vape%20factory/

https://band.us/band/88711848/post/1

https://band.us/band/88711848

https://www.gog.com/u/vapecig

https://gab.com/vapecig

https://gab.com/vapecig/posts/108900503280340362

https://vapecignew.blogspot.com/

https://vapecignew.blogspot.com/2022/08/people-who-are-addicted-to-electronic.html

https://vapecignew.blogspot.com/2022/11/what-is-electronic-cigarette.html

https://feedly.com/i/entry/fMe7/G3F2H0GZKZqc985OThfnRZ20w3IYeiFP7W28UA=_181aede9e10:102487c:37ab6f60

https://list.ly/i/8074989

https://www.pearltrees.com/matthewma

https://padlet.com/ecigatornew/vapecigarette

https://padlet.com/ecigatornew/vapecigarette/wish/2401482710

https://www.kdpcommunity.com/s/profile/0058V00000DRnLz?language=en_US

https://about.me/vapeecig/

https://www.instructables.com/member/ecigatornew/

https://www.deviantart.com/ecigator

https://www.deviantart.com/ecigator/art/History-Of-Electronic-Cigarette-428511854

https://www.minds.com/vapecig/

https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/1444201952551374863/feed

https://medium.com/@ecigatornew

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/profile

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/621.html

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/503.html

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/775.html

https://waoop.com/read-blog/14471

https://waoop.com/vaporcig

https://www.vsv7.com/read-blog/38579

https://www.vsv7.com/vaporecig

https://www.vsv7.com/post/92465_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.myshareshow.com/read-blog/33658

https://www.myshareshow.com/vaporecig

https://www.myshareshow.com/post/79494_https-ecigator-com.html

http://networks786.ovh/read-blog/45206

http://networks786.ovh/vaporecig

http://networks786.ovh/post/92097_https-ecigator-com.html

https://somee.social/ecigator

https://somee.social/posts/680744

https://www.mycutiepies.com/vaporecig

https://www.mycutiepies.com/post/40084_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.themetwallynetwork.com/vaporecig

https://www.themetwallynetwork.com/post/17532_https-ecigator-com.html

https://wanzani.com/vaporecig

https://wanzani.com/post/191015_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.menagerie.media/read-blog/11384

https://www.menagerie.media/vaporecig

https://huduma.social/vapecig

https://huduma.social/posts/197902

https://gezelligkletsen.nl/read-blog/7879

https://gezelligkletsen.nl/vaporecig

https://gezelligkletsen.nl/post/16187_https-ecigator-com.html

https://theavtar.com/read-blog/8457

https://theavtar.com/vaporecig

https://theavtar.com/post/18490_https-ecigator-com.html

https://prosface.com/blogs/40695/People-who-are-addicted-to-electronic-cigarettes

https://prosface.com/pages/vapecignew

https://prosface.com/posts/40696

http://anonimsocial.r91601v6.beget.tech/blogs/1384/Can-minors-buy-e-cigarettes

http://anonimsocial.r91601v6.beget.tech/pages/vaporecig

http://anonimsocial.r91601v6.beget.tech/posts/1385

https://priti-nag.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://priti-nag.tribe.so/post/are-electronic-cigarettes-harmless-630e21d305f1aac90e1ebbb9

https://community.telecomdrive.com/user/vape_factory

https://community.telecomdrive.com/question/vape-electronic-cigarette-disposable-vape-pen-ecig-manufacturer-and-vape-fa--6310dc3446430e158a0a347c

https://everyonespace.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://everyonespace.tribe.so/post/how-to-choose-an-electronic-cigarette-6310ab15513b775575ef9b3e

https://www.vevioz.com/vaporecig

https://www.vevioz.com/post/275412_https-ecigator-com.html

https://hiqy.in/vaporecig

https://hiqy.in/post/44731

https://workplace.vidcloud.io/social/read-blog/92892

https://workplace.vidcloud.io/social/read-blog/92899

https://talkotive.com/read-blog/77487

https://talkotive.com/read-blog/77489

https://linkspreed.com/read-blog/138146

https://linkspreed.com/read-blog/138151

https://www.pittsburghtribune.org/read-blog/8929

https://www.pittsburghtribune.org/read-blog/8931

https://respeak.net/read-blog/49134

https://respeak.net/read-blog/49135

https://social.x-vendor.com/read-blog/65424

https://social.x-vendor.com/read-blog/65428

https://us.eurl.live/health/what-are-the-top-5-disposable-vapes

https://amazonsale.io/read-blog/5479

https://www.timessquarereporter.com/others/is-it-cheaper-to-buy-disposable-vapes-online

https://reviewsconsumerreports.net/business/who-will-ship-vape-products

https://www.pdf24x7.com/pdf/is-vape-worse-than-smoking

https://edu.pittsburghtribune.org/ebooks/what-s-the-best-brand-of-vape

https://www.nasseej.net/blogs/1415/How-to-Choose-an-Electronic-Cigarette

https://www.nasseej.net/posts/1416

https://www.hypebunch.com/vapecig

https://www.hypebunch.com/post/54248_https-ecigator-com-vape-ecig-health-buy-best.html

https://corosocial.com/vapecig

https://corosocial.com/read-blog/164827

https://corosocial.com/read-blog/164828

https://corosocial.com/read-blog/164829

https://www.lawcodev.com/vapecig

https://www.lawcodev.com/post/250494_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.lawcodev.com/vaporecig

https://www.lawcodev.com/read-blog/236579

https://www.lawcodev.com/read-blog/236580

https://www.lawcodev.com/read-blog/236581

https://www.palpodia.com/vapecig

https://www.palpodia.com/post/62079_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.palpodia.com/read-blog/18519

https://www.palpodia.com/read-blog/18520

https://www.palpodia.com/read-blog/18521

https://friend007.com/read-blog/36015

https://friend007.com/vapecig

https://friend007.com/post/193096_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.bhimchat.com/vaporecig

https://www.bhimchat.com/vapecig

https://www.bhimchat.com/post/76334_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.bhimchat.com/post/76336_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://pharmatalk.org/read-blog/28528

https://pharmatalk.org/vapecig

https://pharmatalk.org/post/78393_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.camfect.com/read-blog/15048

https://www.camfect.com/post/751902_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.camfect.com/vapecig

https://community.tccwpg.com/vapecig

https://community.tccwpg.com/vaporecig

https://community.tccwpg.com/read-blog/147468

https://www.xaphyr.com/vapecig

https://www.xaphyr.com/pages/ecignew

https://www.xaphyr.com/blogs/180526/Types-of-Vape

https://www.xaphyr.com/blogs/228151/What-is-the-most-popular-vape-product

https://www.sholltna.com/read-blog/698

https://www.sholltna.com/post/1421_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.sholltna.com/vapecig

https://www.emazoo.com/blogs/329733/How-to-Choose-an-Electronic-Cigarette

https://www.emazoo.com/vapecig

https://www.emazoo.com/posts/329734

https://www.addonface.com/vapecig

https://www.addonface.com/post/35148_https-ecigator-com.html

https://addandclick.com/read-blog/91440

https://addandclick.com/vapecig

https://addandclick.com/post/247273_https-ecigator-com.html

https://community.wongcw.com/vapecig

https://community.wongcw.com/posts/257048

https://community.wongcw.com/pages/ecignew

https://community.wongcw.com/blogs/257050/What-are-the-four-precautions-when-using-a-vape

https://community.wongcw.com/blogs/257051/How-to-use-a-vape-to-enjoy-it-more

https://community.wongcw.com/blogs/257053/Here-we-will-introduce-the-basic-usage-of-each-type

https://bumppy.com/tm/vapecig

https://bumppy.com/tm/vaporecig

https://www.rolonet.com/posts/177913

https://www.rolonet.com/vapecig

https://www.rolonet.com/pages/vaporcig

https://www.rolonet.com/blogs/177915/Vape-situation-in-Indonesia

https://www.rolonet.com/blogs/179932/Basic-Structure-of-Vape

https://www.as7abe.com/wall/blogs/post/12959

https://www.as7abe.com/wall/blogs/post/12960

https://www.as7abe.com/wall/blogs/post/12961

https://www.exoltech.ps/blogs/post/22823

https://www.exoltech.ps/blogs/post/22824

https://www.globhy.com/read-blog/7111

https://www.globhy.com/vapecig

https://www.globhy.com/post/11660_https-ecigator-com.html

https://community.sprintally.com/vapecig

https://community.sprintally.com/post/69761_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://community.sprintally.com/read-blog/16050

https://community.sprintally.com/vaporecig

https://community.sprintally.com/post/69763_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/vapefactory

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/posts/40163

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/pages/vaporecig

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40165/What-are-the-four-precautions-when-using-a-vape

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40166/I-want-to-enjoy-vape-in-a-box

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40167/What-is-a-VAPE

https://wiwonder.com/vapecig

https://wiwonder.com/post/194507_https-ecigator-com.html

https://blacksnetwork.net/vapecig

https://blacksnetwork.net/post/64097_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://blacksnetwork.net/vaporecig

https://www.buzzbii.com/vapecig

https://www.buzzbii.com/post/290480_https-ecigator-com.html

https://lifesspace.com/vapecig

https://lifesspace.com/post/144449_https-ecigator-com.html

https://www.unitymix.com/vapecig

https://www.unitymix.com/vaporecig

https://www.unitymix.com/post/71615_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://hunch.lighthouseapp.com/users/1278184

https://fixholdandflip.lighthouseapp.com/projects/159773-dyebold/tickets/10-differences-between-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes

https://fixholdandflip.lighthouseapp.com/projects/159773-dyebold/tickets/11-vape-factory

https://vape.lighthouseapp.com/projects/160007/quit-smoking-with-electronic-cigarettes

https://uconnect.ae/vapecig

https://uconnect.ae/post/32328_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://uconnect.ae/vaporecig

https://degentevakana.com/users/view/41544

https://degentevakana.com/blogs/view/136969

https://degentevakana.com/blogs/view/136981

https://buddybio.com/vapecig

https://buddybio.com/vaporecig

https://buddybio.com/post/100459_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://buddybio.com/read-blog/37380

https://social.kubo.chat/vapecig

https://social.kubo.chat/post/16392_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://social.kubo.chat/vaporecig

https://social.kubo.chat/post/16393_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://social.kubo.chat/read-blog/11286

https://social.kubo.chat/read-blog/12158

https://actsfile.com/read-blog/24019

https://actsfile.com/vapecig

https://actsfile.com/post/38704_https-ecigator-com.html

https://teachin.id/angelauy

https://teachin.id/posts/132759

https://teachin.id/blogs/132760/Let-s-get-the-basics-of-vape

http://www.barberlife.com/vapecig

http://www.barberlife.com/post/137727_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

http://www.barberlife.com/vaporecig

http://www.barberlife.com/read-blog/96666

http://www.barberlife.com/read-blog/96667

http://www.barberlife.com/read-blog/96668

https://shapshare.com/read-blog/178392

https://shapshare.com/vapecig

https://shapshare.com/post/297463_https-ecigator-com.html

https://goodshape1.com/read-blog/39424

https://goodshape1.com/vapecig

https://goodshape1.com/post/92637_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://goodshape1.com/vaporecig

https://facethai.net/vapecig

https://facethai.net/post/128834_https-ecigator-com.html

https://expressafrica.et/vapecig

https://expressafrica.et/post/121663_https-ecigator-com.html

https://demo.wowonder.com/vapecig

https://demo.wowonder.com/post/412797_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://demo.wowonder.com/vaporecig

https://wo.barataa.com/vapecig

https://wo.barataa.com/read-blog/108702

https://wo.barataa.com/read-blog/108708

https://wo.barataa.com/read-blog/108714

https://www.cyberpinoy.net/vapecig

https://www.cyberpinoy.net/post/6090_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.cyberpinoy.net/read-blog/5093

https://www.cyberpinoy.net/read-blog/5094

https://www.cyberpinoy.net/read-blog/5095

https://www.speakfreelee.com/vapecig

https://www.speakfreelee.com/post/36922_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.merexpression.com/vapecig

https://www.merexpression.com/post/144782_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.merexpression.com/read-blog/76898

https://www.merexpression.com/read-blog/76899

https://www.merexpression.com/read-blog/76900

https://socialmodem.com/1675956120339436_593

https://4african.com/vapecig

https://4african.com/post/1589_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://4african.com/read-blog/1073

https://4african.com/read-blog/1074

https://4african.com/read-blog/1075

https://www.chumsay.com/1676012290389810_5101

https://www.chumsay.com/post/17075_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://advpr.net/vapecig

https://advpr.net/post/51203_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://advpr.net/read-blog/49628

https://advpr.net/read-blog/49631

https://advpr.net/read-blog/49632

https://assignmento.org/vapecig

https://assignmento.org/post/7348_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://assignmento.org/read-blog/1986

https://assignmento.org/read-blog/1987

https://assignmento.org/read-blog/1988

https://blue.et/1675959939817498_5954

https://blue.et/post/16729_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://blue.et/read-blog/997

https://blue.et/read-blog/998

https://blue.et/read-blog/999

https://www.nhlfriends.com/vapecig

https://www.nhlfriends.com/post/21734_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.nhlfriends.com/read-blog/6780

https://www.nhlfriends.com/read-blog/6781

https://www.nhlfriends.com/read-blog/6782

https://www.jointcorners.com/vapecig

https://www.jointcorners.com/post/14208_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.jointcorners.com/read-blog/9767

https://www.jointcorners.com/read-blog/9768

https://www.jointcorners.com/read-blog/9769

https://kryza.network/vapecig

https://kryza.network/post/15411_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://socialcreditu.com/vapecig

https://socialcreditu.com/post/172085_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.truthsocialviet.com/vapecig

https://www.truthsocialviet.com/post/40731_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.truthsocialviet.com/read-blog/28197

https://www.truthsocialviet.com/read-blog/28201

https://www.truthsocialviet.com/read-blog/28202

https://mysportsgo.com/profile/vapecig

https://mysportsgo.com/profile/vapecig/action_id/443287

https://mysportsgo.com/Blog/1326/vape

https://mysportsgo.com/Blog/1327/why-should-i-choose-a-disposable-vape-pen

https://mysportsgo.com/Blog/1328/do-disposable-vape-get-you-high

https://www.vkay.net/vapecig

https://www.vkay.net/post/2563_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.vkay.net/read-blog/2299

https://www.vkay.net/read-blog/2300

https://www.vkay.net/read-blog/2301

https://www.noifias.it/vapecig

https://friendstrs.com/vapecig

https://friendstrs.com/post/8069_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.voyage-to.me/vapecig

https://www.voyage-to.me/post/54154_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://uchat.umaxx.tv/vapecig

https://uchat.umaxx.tv/post/64428_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://uchat.umaxx.tv/read-blog/51945

https://uchat.umaxx.tv/read-blog/51946

https://uchat.umaxx.tv/read-blog/51947

https://cursedmetal.com/vapecig

https://cursedmetal.com/posts/72573

https://cursedmetal.com/pages/vapecig

https://cursedmetal.com/blogs/72574/How-to-Use-a-Vape

https://cursedmetal.com/blogs/77701/Quit-smoking-with-electronic-cigarettes

https://globuzzer.mn.co/members/12637002

https://globuzzer.mn.co/posts/26607803

https://stemfemmes.mn.co/members/15010520

https://stemfemmes.mn.co/posts/about-me-32307820

https://stemfemmes.mn.co/posts/is-vaping-harder-to-quit-than-smoking

https://topbazz.com/vapecig

https://topbazz.com/post/7037_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://topbazz.com/read-blog/547

https://topbazz.com/read-blog/549

https://topbazz.com/read-blog/550

https://community.fyers.in/user/vape_factory

https://www.ekademia.pl/@ecigatornew/post/is-2-nicotine-a-lot-in-a-vape

https://www.ekademia.pl/@ecigatornew/blog

https://www.ekademia.pl/@ecigatornew/post/why-amazon-does-not-sell-vapes

https://www.ekademia.pl/@ecigatornew/post/how-much-should-a-beginner-vape

https://kbb-hub.mn.co/members/13924142

https://kbb-hub.mn.co/posts/about-me-29644806

https://kbb-hub.mn.co/posts/29644865

https://friendtalk.mn.co/members/13813267

https://friendtalk.mn.co/posts/what-is-a-vape

https://www.fuzia.com/article_detail/776046/10-surprising-benefits-of-using-disposable-vapes

https://uberant.com/article/1901623-the-best-disposable-vape-brands-to-try-in-2023/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with