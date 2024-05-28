Review 1: "Early Oral Switch in Low-risk Staphylococcus Aureus Bloodstream Infection"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: The main claim of this manuscript is that oral switch after 5-7 days is non-inferior to standard intravenous treatment for non-complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

This trial is well performed and concerns a clinically relevant issue namely the length of intravenous treatment for S. aureus bacteremia (SAB). The study population is well framed and the authors discuss the problems to define uncomplicated SAB and use a pragmatic definition. The intervention is performed with reasonable drugs and dosages. The control is relevant. The outcome is chosen as a composite one composed of deep seated infection, relapse and attributable mortality.

The manuscript is very well written and I have no objections neither to the text nor to the content. In the Participants section, it is mentioned that persons were eligible for inclusion if "follow-up blood cultures obtained within 24-96 hours after the start of appropriate antimicrobial therapy were persistently negative" and then as an exclusion criterion "prolonged bacteremia (defined as a positive blood culture obtained more than 72 hours after start". This would be easier to understand if the word "persistently" was deleted from the inclusion part.