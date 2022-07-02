Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 Subvariants Evolved to Extend Antibody Evasion"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

The rapid evolution of SARS-CoV-2 presents a problem for the effectiveness of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies and vaccines. The evolutionary jump made by the Omicron variant that introduced a large number of mutations into the viral spike protein, resulted in resistance of the virus to several of the monoclonal antibodies and decreased the protection afforded by vaccination. The emergence of new Omicron subvariants, particularly BA.4/5, has again raised this issue. Wang et al. show that the most recent Omicron subvariant BA.4/5 is more resistant to neutralization by some of the anti-spike protein monoclonal antibodies including those used to treat COVID-19 and are more resistant to the antibodies elicited by the mRNA vaccines even after boosting. Only one of the monoclonal antibodies approved for clinical use, Bebletovimab, remains highly effective against the new variants.

These are important findings. The study provides accurate data on neutralization by over 20 different mAbs, using both VSV-pseudotyped virus and live virus assays. The study also analyzes the individual spike protein mutated amino acids to identify those that contribute to the resistance and measures the affinity of the variant spike proteins for ACE-2, demonstrating their high affinity for the receptor. Interestingly, a mutation that increases neutralization resistance decreases ACE-2 affinity but is compensated for by another mutation that increases affinity. The study is thorough, and in combination with the spike protein structural images, provides insight at the atomic level of how the mutations disrupt antibody binding.

It is important to keep in mind that it is difficult to draw conclusions from lab studies about how the increased neutralization resistance will affect monoclonal antibody therapy or the frequency of vaccine breakthroughs. The 1.8-fold resistance of BA.2.12.1 to the sera of vaccinated individuals is termed by the authors “moderate” while the 4.2-fold resistance to BA.4/5 is termed “substantial”. The authors believe that this will, in fact, translate to an increased frequency of vaccine breakthrough. While they are probably correct, it’s hard to know, as the correlates of protection are not yet well understood. In addition, vaccination induces a T cell response which may help to maintain protection against the variants in spite of the decrease in antibody effectiveness. The T cell response will need to be investigated in other studies. As the authors note, the virus continues to evolve to increase transmissability and evade immune responses. It will be important to tailor monoclonal antibodies and vaccines to the new variants as they appear.



