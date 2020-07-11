Skip to main content
Reviews of "A handheld point-of-care system for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 in under 20 minutes"

Reviewers: Julia Schaletzky (UC Berkeley) • Celine Perier (UC Berkeley)

by Julia Schaletzky and Celine Perier
Published onAug 11, 2020
A handheld point-of-care system for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 in under 20 minutes
by Jesus Rodriguez-Manzano, Kenny Malpartida-Cardenas, Nicolas Moser, Ivana Pennisi, Matthew Cavuto, Luca Miglietta, Ahmad Moniri, Rebecca Penn, Giovanni Satta, Paul Randell, Frances Davies, Frances Bolt, Wendy Barclay, Alison Holmes, and Pantelis Georgiou
The COVID-19 pandemic is a global health emergency characterized by the high rate of transmission and ongoing increase of cases globally. Rapid point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics to detect the causative virus, SARS-CoV-2, are urgently needed to identify and isolate patients, contain its spread and guide clinical management. In this work, we report the development of a rapid PoC diagnostic test (< 20 min) based on reverse transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) and semiconductor technology for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 from extracted RNA samples. The developed LAMP assay was tested on a real-time benchtop instrument (RT-qLAMP) showing a lower limit of detection of 10 RNA copies per reaction. It was validated against 183 clinical samples including 127 positive samples (screened by the CDC RT-qPCR assay). Results showed 90.55% sensitivity and 100% specificity when compared to RT-qPCR and average positive detection times of 15.45 ± 4.43 min. For validating the incorporation of the RT-LAMP assay onto our PoC platform (RT-eLAMP), a subset of samples was tested (n=40), showing average detection times of 12.89 ± 2.59 min for positive samples (n=34), demonstrating a comparable performance to a benchtop commercial instrument. Paired with a smartphone for results visualization and geo-localization, this portable diagnostic platform with secure cloud connectivity will enable real-time case identification and epidemiological surveillance.

Summary of Reviews: The portable diagnostic platform presented is an indispensable molecular diagnostic solution for COVID-19. Built with secure cloud connectivity, it can enable real-time case identification and epidemiological surveillance. Comparisons are needed.

Reviewer 1 (Julia Schaletzky)

Reviewer 2 (Celine Perier) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

by Julia Schaletzky
  • Published on Aug 11, 2020
by Celine Perier
  • Published on Aug 11, 2020
