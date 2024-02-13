Skip to main content
Review 3: "Evidence of Artemisinin Partial Resistance in North-Western Tanzania: Clinical and Drug Resistance Markers Study"

Overall, reviewers highlight that this study has important findings and significantly contributes to molecular surveillance efforts in Africa. However, they expressed concern about the study’s analytical methodology and the overall conclusions drawn from the data.

by Richard Mwaiswelo
Published onMar 13, 2024
Evidence of artemisinin partial resistance in North-western Tanzania: clinical and drug resistance markers study
by Deus S. Ishengoma, Celine I. Mandara, Catherine Bakari, Abebe A. Fola, Rashid A. Madebe, Misago D. Seth, Filbert Francis, Creyton Buguzi, Ramadhan Moshi, Issa Garimo, Samwel Lazaro, Abdallah Lusasi, Sijenunu Aaron, Frank Chacky, Ally Mohamed, Ritha J. A. Njau, Jovin Kitau, Charlotte Rasmussen, Jeffrey A. Bailey, Jonathan J. Juliano, and Marian Warsame
Description

Abstract Background Artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) are the recommended antimalarial drugs for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria. The recent emergence of artemisinin partial resistance (ART-R) in Rwanda, Uganda and Eritrea is of great concern. In Tanzania, a nationwide molecular malaria surveillance in 2021 showed a high prevalence of the Kelch13 (K13) 561H mutation in Plasmodium falciparum from the north-western region, close to the border with Rwanda and Uganda. This study was conducted in 2022 to evaluate the efficacy of artemether-lumefantrine (AL) and artesunate-amodiaquine (ASAQ) for the treatment of uncomplicated falciparum malaria and to confirm the presence of ART-R in Tanzania.Methods This single-arm study evaluated the efficacy of AL and ASAQ in eligible children aged six months to 10 years at Bukangara Dispensary in Karagwe District, Kagera Region. Clinical and parasitological responses were monitored for 28 days according to standard WHO protocol. Mutations in K13 gene and extended haplotypes with these mutations were analysed using Sanger and whole genome sequencing data, respectively.Findings 176 children (88 in each AL and ASAQ group) were enrolled and all achieved the defined outcomes. PCR-corrected adequate clinical and parasitological response (ACPR) was 98.3% (95% CI: 90.8-100) and 100.0% (95% CI: 95.8-100) for AL and ASAQ, respectively. Parasitaemia on day 3 was observed in 11/88 (12.5%) and 17/88 (19.3%) in the AL and ASAQ groups, respectively. The half-life of parasitaemia was significantly higher (>6.5 hrs) in patients with parasitaemia on day 3 and/or mutations in K13 gene at enrolment. Most patients with parasitaemia on day 3 (8/11 = 72.7% in the AL group and 10/17 = 58.8% in the ASAQ group) had 561H mutation at enrolment. The parasites with K13 mutations were not similar to those from south-east Asia and Rwanda, but had the same core haplotype of a new 561H haplotype reported in Kagera in 2021.Interpretation These findings confirm the presence of ART-R in Tanzania. A context-specific strategy to respond to artemisinin partial resistance is urgently needed. Although both AL and ASAQ showed high efficacy, increased vigilance for reduced efficacy of these ACTs and detection of ART-R in other parts of the country is critical.Funding Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to the World Health Organization (WHO, OPP 1209843) and the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR, Inv. No. 002202), and US National Institute for Health (R01AI156267 to JAB, DSI and JJJ, and K24AI134990 to JJJ).Research in context Evidence before this study Artemisinin partial resistance (ART-R) is defined as delayed clearance after treatment with an artemisinin combination therapy (ACT) or artesunate monotherapy of a parasite strain carrying a validated marker of ART-R. At present, 13 different Kelch13 (K13) mutations have been validated as markers of ART-R. ART-R is confirmed in an area if a quality-controlled study using an ACT or artesunate monotherapy, finds more than 5% of patients have parasites with validated K13 mutations and delayed clearance as evidenced by either persistent parasitemia detected by microscopy on day 3 or a parasite clearance half-life of ≥5 hours. ART-R was first reported from Cambodia in 2008 and later from several countries in Southeast Asia. Published articles up to December 2023 were searched in PubMed with the terms; “artemisini n”, “artemisinin partial resistance”, “artemisinin-based combination therapies”, “Kelch 13” in combination with “Africa” or “Tanzania”. The publications confirmed the emergence of ART-R associated with mutations in K13: 561H in Rwanda, A675V and C469Y in Uganda and R622I in Eritrea. All these studies showed a high cure rate of the tested ACTs. The R622I mutant was not reported from Southeast Asia but is circulating in the Horn of Africa (Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan and Somalia). In Tanzania, a nationwide malaria molecular surveilla nce launched in January 2021 showed a high prevalence of 561H mutation in the north-western region of Kagera, close to the border with Rwanda and Uganda.Added value of this study The study documented delayed parasite clearance associated with pre-treatment validated K13 561H mutation. It confirms and provides evidence for the first-time of ART-R in Kagera region, north-western Tanzania, an area close to the border with Rwanda and Uganda. This makes Tanzania the fourth country in Africa with confirmed ART-R. The study documents presence of K13 mutation associated with ART-R suggesting that partial resistance to artemisinins is rapidly evolving and can still be found in more areas of Africa. Parasites with K13 mutations were not similar to those from south-east Asia and Rwanda, but had the same core haplotype of a new 561H haplotype reported in Kagera in 2021.The findings of this study furthermore show that both AL and ASAQ are highly effective.Implications of all the available evidence The emergence of confirmed ART-R in Africa, so far in four countries (Rwanda, Uganda, Eritrea and Tanzania), poses a serious threat to malaria control in Africa, which accounts for more than 95% of the global malaria burden. The current evidence of ART-R in Kagera region calls for an urgent response, including the development of a context-specific strategy based on the recently launched WHO strategy to respond to antimalarial drug resistance in Africa. The fact that ART-R has been confirmed in Kagera region, an area bordering Rwanda and Uganda, where resistance also has been reported, also calls for cross-border collaboration to harmonize strategies to combat this threat in the Great Lakes region of Africa. Nationwide studies on molecular markers in Tanzania, which revealed a high prevalence of K13 validated mutatio ns in the Kagera region, guided where to conduct the current study. This suggests that molecular marker surveillance could play an important role in conducting targeted antimalarial drug efficacy studies and confirming ART-R in other parts of Tanzania and beyond.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The authors describe in this paper the efficacy of artemether-lumefantrine (AL) and artesunate-amodiaquine (ASAQ) for the treatment of uncomplicated P. falciparum malaria and to confirm the presence of artemisinin resistance (ART-R) in Tanzania. Artemisinin derivatives are major components in the artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT). The emergency and spread of resistance against artemisinin is expected to increase the risk of development of resistance against the long-acting partner drugs that in turn will lead to the failure of the ACT. Therefore, this is an important article as it aimed at assessing the efficacy of AL and ASAQ and confirming the presence of ART-R in Kagera region, an area bordering Rwanda and Uganda where artemisinin resistance has been confirmed. The article is well written and to the point. However, I have listed some minor comments below to assist with the revision.

Notes on the Abstract:

Background

  • “This study was conducted in 2022…for treatment of uncomplicated falciparum malaria…”. Italicize the species name falciparum.

  • “This study was conducted in 2022…to confirm the presence of ART-R in Tanzania”. However, I understand that a nationwide study was conducted in 2021 and confirmed the presence of ART-R in Tanzania, therefore, rephrase the statement to focus on the specific study area rather than the country.

Methods

  • “This single-arm study to evaluate the efficacy of AL and ASAQ...”. It is clearly that two different drugs were given to two groups of participants, but it is not clear to me why is the study design termed as single-arm, and in some sections termed as dual single-arm study while it is clearly a two-arm study.

Findings

  • As a rule of thumb, a sentence begin with a word and not a numerical number, thus rewrite by changing into words.

  • “The half-life of parasitemia was…”. Add the word clearance in front parasitemia to increase clarity, otherwise the sentence becomes ambiguous.

Evidence before this study

  • “ART-R is confirm in an area if...finds more than 5% of patients have parasitemia…delayed clearance as evidenced by either persistent parasitemia detected by microscopy on day 3”. Does it mean any proportion of subjects with day 3 microscopic parasitemia indicate ART-R or there is a certain cutoff point?

Added value of this study

  • “The evidence given here….confirms and provides evidence for the first-time of ART-R in Kagera region…. as added value has already been provided in the nationwide study conducted in 2021 that also involved Kagera region”. The authors should rephrase the statement so as to avoid the repetition of the evidence given in a previous article.

Notes on the manuscript:

Introduction

  • Paragraph 2: “...either persistent parasitemia at day 3 or…”. You should indicate the percentage of participants with parasitemia at day 3 required to confirm ART-R of which is 10% and above.

Material and Methods

Study design

  • “…dual single-arm study…of AL and ASAQ. Children who met the study inclusion criteria were enrolled, treated with either AL or ASAQ…”. This is clearly a two-arm study, therefore, change.

  • “…(day 0) and at each scheduled (days 1, 3, 7, 14, 21 and 28) or unscheduled visit according to WHO protocol 2009. In addition, blood smears were taken every 8 hours until two consecutive smears were negative or the patient reached day 3 before clearing the parasites to assess parasite clearance time”. These two sentences bring confusion. In the first sentence the samples were taken on days 0, 1, 3, 7 excluding day 2, but in the second sentence you stated that the smears were collected 8 hourly until two consecutive smears were negative or the patient reached day 3. Therefore, day 2 was definitely included, so make necessary changes. In addition, for day 0 to 3 you could just simplify by stating that the smears were collected at 0, 8, 16, 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64, and 72 hours and then on days 7, 14…this would also allow you to combine the two sentences and also increase clarity.

  • “Late clinical treatment failure…”. Change to late clinical failure according to the WHO guideline. Same as for late parasitological treatment failure

  • “…parasite clearance time (PCT) 72 hours post treatment…”. Was the PCT assessed between 0 and 72 hours or 72 hours post-treatment? Definitely it was assessed between 0 and 72 hours.

Results

  • “...were sequentially enrolled starting with AL and then with ASAQ…”. This statement should be moved to the study design section. Likewise, I believe this statement does not justify this study design to be dual single-arm.

  • There was no SAE and the AEs were mild and further analysis showed that they were not related to the study drugs. I suggest you increase clarity by re-arranging this sentence by writing: “AEs were mild and further analysis showed that they were not related to the study drugs”(This means you deal with all issues related to AEs). Thereafter you write: “There was no SAE”.

  • Table 5 shows the results of molecular marker, change to markers.

  • Ensure consistency, 24.1% and 20.9%, were in the AL and ASAQ groups. The percentages should be followed by proportions in brackets: 24.1%() and 20.9%().

  • Likewise here: “Y184F mutation was detected in 42% of day 0 in both treatment groups. For Pfmdr1 mutations in region 2, 92% and 46.7%”. Change to 2.92%() and 46.7%().

Discussion 

  • “This study show that both AL and ASAQ are…”change to: “this study showed that both AL and ASAQ were…”.

  • “...confirming for the first time the emergence of ART-R in Tanzania…”. See my comment above, a previous study has already shown the presence of ART-R in Tanzania. 

