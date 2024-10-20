Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Nov 20, 2024DOI

Review 1: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"

Reviewers commended the study's robust dataset and detailed analysis but cautioned against making causal inferences about preferential transmission without additional evidence.

by David Tchouassi
Published onNov 20, 2024
Review 1: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Changing species dynamics and species-specific associations observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium genera in Diebougou health district, southwest Burkina Faso
Changing species dynamics and species-specific associations observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium genera in Diebougou health district, southwest Burkina Faso
by P Lado, LI Gray, E Sougué, AL Knight, M Sorensen, AS Leon, ME Ring, G Pugh, JC Randall, KL Coffin, E Hemming-Schroeder, J Goodwin, M Wade, H Sproch, COW Ouédraogo, SR Dah, AF Somé, RK Dabiré, S Parikh, and BD Foy
  • Published on Oct 10, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract The prevalence of malaria parasite species in parts of Africa is rapidly changing and influenced by detection methods. The natural vector competence and vectorial capacity of African anophelines for human Plasmodium species has only been well described for P. falciparum and is unclear in the context of mixed and non-falciparum infections. Over the course of two clinical trials (2015 and 2019-2020) testing ivermectin for malaria control in the same region of Burkina Faso, we sampled participants’ blood and their households for Anopheles spp. mosquitoes and tested these samples for Plasmodium species. Plasmodium prevalence in participants and their blood samples was high in both trials. While P. falciparum mono-infections comprised most infections in the 1st trial, mixed and non-falciparum infections comprised 27% of infections in the 2nd trial, with notable changes in species present within participants over time. Furthermore, An. gambiae s.l. was the main vector captured, but An. funestus mosquitoes were unexpectedly prevalent in the 2nd trial, and we found that parasite species prevalence differed in abdominal and head+thorax tissues of these two vector species. Most notably, P. falciparum sporozoites were significantly more prevalent than other parasite species in An. gambiae s.l. while P. ovale sporozoites were significantly more prevalent than other parasite species in An. funestus. Our data suggest differential vector competence for Plasmodium species at the study site, which may significantly impact malaria epidemiology, disease prevalence and control efforts.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: The authors provide compelling evidence for changes in Plasmodium parasites species composition in human population in the study locality (Diebougou health district, Burkina Faso) spanning a period of six years from being predominantly Pf and now more of non-falciparum species (Po, Pm) mixed with Pf or occurring alone. This was also reflected in the parasite composition in the major vector species Anopheles gambiae sl and An. funestus sl. It is likely a result of the effect of control measures/interventions which have been known to alter vector species distribution; however, the present findings on changes in parasite populations has been minimally explored, and in my view very informative. The data provide useful insights supporting the plasticity of An. funestus sl in the changing malaria dynamics as described in literature in other settings in Africa.

The conclusions drawn are largely supported by the data presented. However, as alluded by the authors the evidence is mainly associative and does not prove causality although there is strength in the evidence provided from the data. I will caution against inference on preferential ‘transmission’ of non-falciparum species between An. funestus and An. gambiae s.l. which is not supported by the current data. I would rather limit it to preferential ‘detection’.

The mechanisms that underlie differential parasite presence/detection between the species may not be explained by competence alone and other contributing factors cannot be ruled out. For instance, could the degree of feeding on non-human hosts among the vectors influence the outcome of parasite infection? Blood meals and depending on the host types and sequence can impact parasite transmission through the vectors. What if this is captured as a covariate and the dataset subjected to detailed analysis rather than just proportional comparisons? The contribution of non-human blood feeding in the outcomes in my view should be accounted for.

The study nonetheless generates many important unanswered hypotheses for further consideration. For instance, do the vectors show differential attractive patterns to bite humans when infected? Are differences contingent on specific parasite species?  If this is the case, then the vectors could be exposed to different parasite composition in a human blood meal. It will be interesting to correlate the outcome of mixed infection (e.g. Po/Pf) in abdomen and head/thorax in individual mosquitoes for clues on differential transmission.

Connections
1 of 2
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
Review 2: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
Review 2: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
by Henry Mawejje
  • Published on Nov 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers commended the study's robust dataset and detailed analysis but cautioned against making causal inferences about preferential transmission without additional evidence.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
Review 3: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
Review 3: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
by Martha Kaddumukasa
  • Published on Nov 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers commended the study's robust dataset and detailed analysis but cautioned against making causal inferences about preferential transmission without additional evidence.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with