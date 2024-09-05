Review 6: "Clade I Mpox Virus Genomic Diversity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2018 - 2024: Predominance of Zoonotic Transmission"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: In this study, the authors have analyzed 603 mpox genome sequences from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) between 2018 to 2024. Two criterion were used for assessing the sequence quality, coverage and quality. This is as per standard norms and acceptable. Based on the sequencing analysis and corroboration with the existing data, the authors show that mpox sequences from DRC though predominantly belonged to previously reported clade 1A, several new strains/variants are also observed. The data also supports local or geographical evolution of mpox genomes which has also been observed in SARS-CoV-2.

The differential mutational profile of genome for specific regions highlighted the presence of zoonotic transmission in certain regions while human-to-human transmission in other areas. This signifies how the virus is getting introduces to the human population from its animal reservoirs and thereon spreading in the human population, evolving in the process as well. The role of polymorphisms in APOBEC3 in determining zoonic/human transmission is well documented.

The methodology is well explained. The figures and tables are apt and aid in understanding of the manuscript. However, the data will have more clarity if two things are added. First, in terms of the phylogenetic tree, it would be highly beneficial if the authors summarize the key mutations or defining variations for each clade. This would help comprehend the results better, particularly the phylogenetic analysis with timeline shown in Figure 3. Secondly, the description of novel variations in the dataset should be better discussed in terms of variations present in other regions of the world as well. The mutations reported elsewhere but absent from DRC and vice versa can be catalogued as a part of the study.