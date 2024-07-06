Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesGates Foundation Funded Preprint
Published on Aug 06, 2024DOI

Reviews of "CD4 T Cells and CD8α+ Lymphocytes are Necessary for Intravenous BCG-Induced Protection Against Tuberculosis in Macaques"

Reviewers: J Rengarajan & L Hopkins (Emory University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • D Hoft (Washington University) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Jyothi Rengarajan, Louis Hopkins, and Daniel Hoft
Published onAug 06, 2024
Reviews of "CD4 T Cells and CD8α+ Lymphocytes are Necessary for Intravenous BCG-Induced Protection Against Tuberculosis in Macaques"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
CD4 T cells and CD8α+ lymphocytes are necessary for intravenous BCG-induced protection against tuberculosis in macaques
CD4 T cells and CD8α+ lymphocytes are necessary for intravenous BCG-induced protection against tuberculosis in macaques
by Andrew W. Simonson, Joseph J. Zeppa, Allison N. Bucsan, Michael C. Chao, Supriya Pokkali, Forrest Hopkins, Michael R. Chase, Andrew J. Vickers, Matthew S. Sutton, Caylin G. Winchell, Amy J. Myers, Cassaundra L. Ameel, Ryan Kelly, Ben Krouse, Luke E. Hood, Jiaxiang Li, Chelsea C. Lehman, Megha Kamath, Jaime Tomko, Mark A. Rodgers, Rachel Donlan, Harris Chishti, H. Jacob Borish, Edwin Klein, Charles A. Scanga, Sarah Fortune, Philana Ling Lin, Pauline Maiello, Mario Roederer, Patricia A. Darrah, Robert A. Seder, and JoAnne L. Flynn
  • Published on May 17, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract Tuberculosis (TB) is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide despite widespread intradermal (ID) BCG vaccination in newborns. We previously demonstrated that changing the route and dose of BCG vaccination from 5ξ105 CFU ID to 5ξ107 CFU intravenous (IV) resulted in prevention of infection and disease in a rigorous, highly susceptible non-human primate model of TB. Identifying the immune mechanisms of protection for IV BCG will facilitate development of more effective vaccines against TB. Here, we depleted select lymphocyte subsets in IV BCG vaccinated macaques prior to Mtb challenge to determine the cell types necessary for that protection. Depletion of CD4 T cells or all CD8α expressing lymphoycytes (both innate and adaptive) resulted in loss of protection in most macaques, concomitant with increased bacterial burdens (∼4-5 log10 thoracic CFU) and dissemination of infection. In contrast, depletion of only adaptive CD8αβ+ T cells did not significantly reduce protection against disease. Our results demonstrate that CD4 T cells and innate CD8α+ lymphocytes are critical for IV BCG-induced protection, supporting investigation of how eliciting these cells and their functions can improve future TB vaccines.One Sentence Summary Antibody depletion of lymphocytes in rhesus macques demonstrates key roles for CD4 T cells and innate-like CD8α+ lymphocytes in conferring sterilizing immunity against tuberculosis following intravenous BCG vaccination.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers found the study strong, commending the robust experimental design and strength of the evidence supporting the importance of CD4 T cells on intravenous BCG-induced protection. However, they point out certain claims could be strengthened through longer-term follow-up of the animals to monitor bacterial burden and persistence of depletion across multiple tissue types. They also suggested conducting in vitro characterization of the CD4, CD8, and NK cells in the different depletion groups to provide functional context to their observations.

Reviewer 1 (Jyothi R… & Louis H…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Daniel H…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "CD4 T Cells and CD8α+ Lymphocytes are Necessary for Intravenous BCG-Induced Protection Against Tuberculosis in Macaques"
Review 1: "CD4 T Cells and CD8α+ Lymphocytes are Necessary for Intravenous BCG-Induced Protection Against Tuberculosis in Macaques"
by Jyothi Rengarajan and Louis Hopkins
  • Published on Aug 06, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers found the study strong, commending the robust experimental design and strength of the evidence supporting the importance of CD4 T cells on intravenous BCG-induced protection.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "CD4 T Cells and CD8α+ Lymphocytes are Necessary for Intravenous BCG-Induced Protection Against Tuberculosis in Macaques"
Review 2: "CD4 T Cells and CD8α+ Lymphocytes are Necessary for Intravenous BCG-Induced Protection Against Tuberculosis in Macaques"
by Daniel Hoft
  • Published on Aug 06, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers found the study strong, commending the robust experimental design and strength of the evidence supporting the importance of CD4 T cells on intravenous BCG-induced protection.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
mubashir khan:

Great guide on downloading Car Parking Multiplayer for iOS! Super helpful and easy to follow. Excited to enjoy this game on my iPhone. Thanks for the clear instructions!visit here

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with