Reviews of "CD4 T Cells and CD8α+ Lymphocytes are Necessary for Intravenous BCG-Induced Protection Against Tuberculosis in Macaques"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers found the study strong, commending the robust experimental design and strength of the evidence supporting the importance of CD4 T cells on intravenous BCG-induced protection. However, they point out certain claims could be strengthened through longer-term follow-up of the animals to monitor bacterial burden and persistence of depletion across multiple tissue types. They also suggested conducting in vitro characterization of the CD4, CD8, and NK cells in the different depletion groups to provide functional context to their observations.

Reviewer 1 (Jyothi R… & Louis H…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Daniel H…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.