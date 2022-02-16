Review 1: "Distinct age-specific SARS-CoV-2 IgG decay kinetics following natural infection"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

The paper has two distinct parts: the first part uses sequential serological tests to assess IgG long-term decay overtime after natural SARS-CoV-2 infection. The second part attempts to correlate the levels received in the standard serological tests performed to neutralizing antibody (NA) levels, effectively trying to establish the utility of these tests as a correlate of immunity (NA levels have been previously shown to be a good correlate of protection [10.1056/NEJMoa2109072]).

The study finds the highest initial IgG levels in the population above 60 years of age, but also with the fastest decline over time. A good correlation was found between a reactive serological test and a positive neutralization test.

These data align with previous work showing the IgG kinetics after SARS-CoV-2 infection (10.1371/journal.pone.0251159 and 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.4302) but add the significant information of over a year of follow up. This is also the case for the good correlation between serology and neutralization after vaccination (for example, 10.1016/S2213-2600(21)00220-4) And the data and laboratory methods appear robust.

The most important information lacking in the study is the vaccination status of the participants. Although the anti-N test was used as a confirmatory test in some instances, vaccination, which induces antiS response, could affect the anti-N/S response in the population studied.

Furthermore, clinical data regarding pre-existing conditions that could affect antibody production and the recruitment timeframe are also missing.

Despite these limitations, the kinetics of IgG over a relatively long period of time are an important addition to the literature about SARS-CoV2,