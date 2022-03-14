Review 1: "Methodological Approach for Wastewater Based Epidemiological Studies for SARS-CoV-2"

The research results need to be linked to the authors’ aims: the research reports the results of hourly sampling and the dynamics of RNA load on daily basis in sections 3.1 and 3.2, respectively. The research reports that higher RNA copies were observed at 6 am and 9 am and stabilized between 10 am and 1 am. However, the objective of the research was to define a methodological approach for conducting WBE studies in the framework of sampling protocols among many other things. In that regard, there is no reference as to how these results in sections 3.1 and 3.2 were used to recommend sampling protocols, which is an aim of the study. What are the implications of hourly sampling from a practical perspective? The same applies to composite sampling discussed in section 3.3.