Review 1: "Characterizing the Blood Stage Antimalarial Activity of Pyronaridine in Healthy Volunteers Experimentally Infected with Plasmodium Falciparum"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review:

This study will provide data to inform potential new pyronaridine-based antimalarial combination therapies. This would be another treatment option to cure patients with malaria and reduce disease burden.

The authors of this manuscript used a population approach to model PK, and PD-- parasite killing effect of an anti-malaria drug, pyronaridine, in healthy naïve malaria subjects. This study was very interesting, and generated some key PK metrics (like MIC, MPC90) that link to PD effect. The data is useful to understand PK-PD relationship of pyronaridine and could inform dosage regimen for pyronaridine-based new anti-malaria combination therapy. The reviewer has a few comments on main claims, not on technical details.