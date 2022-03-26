Reviews of "Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines Against Variants of Concern in Ontario, Canada"

Description

ABSTRACTSARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC) are more transmissible and have the potential for increased disease severity and decreased vaccine effectiveness. We estimated the effectiveness of BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty), mRNA-1273 (Moderna Spikevax), and ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca Vaxzevria) vaccines against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 hospitalization or death caused by the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), and Delta (B.1.617.2) VOCs in Ontario, Canada using a test-negative design study. Effectiveness against symptomatic infection ≥7 days after two doses was 89–92% against Alpha, 87% against Beta, 88% against Gamma, 82–89% against Beta/Gamma, and 87–95% against Delta across vaccine products. The corresponding estimates ≥14 days after one dose were lower. Effectiveness estimates against hospitalization or death were similar to, or higher than, against symptomatic infection. Effectiveness against symptomatic infection is generally lower for older adults (≥60 years) compared to younger adults (<60 years) for most of the VOC-vaccine combinations.