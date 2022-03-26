Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Apr 26, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines Against Variants of Concern in Ontario, Canada"

Reviewers: R Russell (Memorial University of Newfoundland) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Rod Russell
Published onApr 26, 2022
Effectiveness of mRNA and ChAdOx1 COVID-19 vaccines against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe outcomes with variants of concern in Ontario
by Sharifa Nasreen, Hannah Chung, Siyi He, Kevin A. Brown, Jonathan B. Gubbay, Sarah A. Buchan, Deshayne B. Fell, Peter C. Austin, Kevin L. Schwartz, Maria E. Sundaram, Andrew Calzavara, Branson Chen, Mina Tadrous, Kumanan Wilson, Sarah E. Wilson, and Jeffrey C. Kwong
ABSTRACTSARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC) are more transmissible and have the potential for increased disease severity and decreased vaccine effectiveness. We estimated the effectiveness of BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty), mRNA-1273 (Moderna Spikevax), and ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca Vaxzevria) vaccines against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 hospitalization or death caused by the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), and Delta (B.1.617.2) VOCs in Ontario, Canada using a test-negative design study. Effectiveness against symptomatic infection ≥7 days after two doses was 89–92% against Alpha, 87% against Beta, 88% against Gamma, 82–89% against Beta/Gamma, and 87–95% against Delta across vaccine products. The corresponding estimates ≥14 days after one dose were lower. Effectiveness estimates against hospitalization or death were similar to, or higher than, against symptomatic infection. Effectiveness against symptomatic infection is generally lower for older adults (≥60 years) compared to younger adults (<60 years) for most of the VOC-vaccine combinations.

Reviewer 1 (Rod R…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Review 1: "Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines Against Variants of Concern in Ontario, Canada"
Review 1: "Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines Against Variants of Concern in Ontario, Canada"
by Rod Russell
  • Published on Apr 26, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
