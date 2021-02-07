Skip to main content
Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 07, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Information Delivered by a Chatbot Has a Positive Impact on COVID-19 Vaccines Attitudes and Intentions"

Reviewers: Tom Stafford (The University of Sheffield) , Charlotte O. Brand | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Pierre Verger (Observatoire Regional de la Santé) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Charlotte O. Brand, Tom Stafford, and Pierre Verger
Published onMar 07, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
by Sacha Altay, Anne-Sophie Hacquin, Coralie Chevallier, and Hugo Mercier
  • dx.doi.org
Description

The COVID-19 vaccines will not end the pandemic if they stay in freezers. In many countries, such as France, COVID-19 vaccines hesitancy is high. It is crucial that governments make it as easy as possible for people who want to be vaccinated to do so, but also that they devise communication strategies to address the concerns of vaccine hesitant individuals. We introduce and test on 701 French participants a novel messaging strategy: a chatbot that answers people’s questions about COVID-19 vaccines. We find that interacting with this chatbot for a few minutes significantly increases people’s intentions to get vaccinated (ß = 0.12) and has a positive impact on their attitudes towards COVID-19 vaccination (ß = 0.23). Our results suggest that a properly scripted and regularly updated chatbot could offer a powerful resource to help fight hesitancy towards COVID-19 vaccines.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Amidst growing concerns about widespread vaccine hesitancy, this preprint offers important insights into a possible scalable intervention. Reviewers suggest further investigating the mechanisms at play in the chatbots effectiveness.

Reviewer 1 (Tom Stafford, Charlotte O. Brand) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Pierre Verger) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Author Response: "Information Delivered By A Chatbot Has A Positive Impact On COVID-19 Vaccines Attitudes And Intentions"
by Sacha Altay, Anne-Sophie Hacquin, Coralie Chevallier, and Hugo Mercier
  • Published on May 17, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 1: "Information Delivered by a Chatbot Has a Positive Impact on COVID-19 Vaccines Attitudes and Intentions"
by Charlotte O. Brand and Tom Stafford
  • Published on Mar 07, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 2: "Information Delivered by a Chatbot Has a Positive Impact on COVID-19 Vaccines Attitudes and Intentions"
by Pierre Verger
  • Published on Mar 07, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
