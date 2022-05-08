Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jun 08, 2022

Reviews of "Three-dose vaccination-induced immune responses protect against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron-BA.2"

Reviewers: Claudio Acuña (University of Santiago, Chile) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Cássia Terrassani Silveira (University of São Paulo | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Claudio Acuña and Cássia Terrassani Silveira
Published onJun 08, 2022
Three-dose vaccination-induced immune responses protect against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron-BA.2
Three-dose vaccination-induced immune responses protect against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron-BA.2
by Runhong Zhou, Na Liu, Xin Li, Qiaoli Peng, Cheuk-Kwan Yiu, Haode Huang, Dawei Yang, Zhenglong Du, Hau-Yee Kwok, Ka-Kit Au, Jian-Piao Cai, Ivan Fan-Ngai Hung, Kelvin Kai-Wang To, Xiaoning Xu, Kwok-Yung Yuen, and Zhiwei Chen
Description

SummaryThe ongoing outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2 infections in Hong Kong, the world model city of universal masking, has resulted in a major public health crisis. In this study, we investigate public servants who had been vaccinated with two dose (82.7%) or three dose (14%) of either CoronaVac (CorV) or BNT162b2 (BNT). During the BA.2 outbreak, 29.3% vaccinees were infected. Three-dose vaccination provided protection with lower incidence rates of breakthrough infections (2×BNT 49.2% vs 3×BNT 16.6%, p<0.0001; 2×CorV 48.6% vs 3×CoV 20.6%, p=0.003). The third heterologous vaccination showed the lowest incidence (2×CorV+1×BNT 6.3%). Although BA.2 conferred the highest neutralization resistance compared with variants of concern tested, the third dose vaccination-activated spike-specific memory B and Omicron cross-reactive T cell responses contributed to reduced frequencies of breakthrough infection and disease severity. Our results have implications to timely boost vaccination and immune responses likely required for vaccine-mediated protection against Omicron BA.2 pandemic.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates the efficacy of 2/3 dose regimes of vaccines against Omicron BA.2 infection. Reviewers overall find this study informative, but highlight technical issues, and stylistic issues of results, that impact the conclusions drawn from the presented data.

Reviewer 1 (Claudio Acuña) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Cássia Terrassani Silveira) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

