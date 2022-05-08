Reviews of "Three-dose vaccination-induced immune responses protect against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron-BA.2"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates the efficacy of 2/3 dose regimes of vaccines against Omicron BA.2 infection. Reviewers overall find this study informative, but highlight technical issues, and stylistic issues of results, that impact the conclusions drawn from the presented data.

Reviewer 1 (Claudio Acuña) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Cássia Terrassani Silveira) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

