Published on Jul 05, 2021DOI

Reviews of "The COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Waiver: The Wrong Tool for the Right Goal"

Reviewers: Gaétan de Rassenfosse (Harvard) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Keith Maskus (UC Berkeley) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Gaétan de Rassenfosse and Keith Maskus
Published onJul 05, 2021
The COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Waiver: The Wrong Tool for the Right Goal
by Ana Santos Rutschman and Julia Barnes-Weise
Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find this a well-written opinion piece on the limitations of patent waivers to increase global vaccine coverage; however, they find that this piece would benefit from more empirical references and a more substantial discussion of possible policy and market alternatives.

Reviewer 1 (Gaétan de Rassenfosse) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Keith Maskus) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
by Gaétan de Rassenfosse
  • Published on Jul 05, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
by Keith Maskus
  • Published on Jul 05, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
