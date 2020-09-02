Reviews of "Impacts of COVID-19 on Food Security: Panel Data Evidence from Nigeria"

Reviewers: Hope Michelson (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Nicholas P Magnan (University of Georgia) | 📕◻️◻️◻️◻️
Summary of Reviews: This study's claims on the effects of lockdowns and case-counts on food insecurity in Nigeria are undermined by significant methodological and statistical concerns, as well as questions regarding the comparability of state-level case counts used in the analysis.
Reviewer 1 (Hope Michelson) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviewer 2 (Nicholas P Magnan) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
