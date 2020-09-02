Skip to main content
Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Oct 02, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Impacts of COVID-19 on Food Security: Panel Data Evidence from Nigeria"

Reviewers: Hope Michelson (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Nicholas P Magnan (University of Georgia) | 📕◻️◻️◻️◻️

by Hope Michelson and Nicholas P Magnan
Published onOct 02, 2020
Reviews of "Impacts of COVID-19 on Food Security: Panel Data Evidence from Nigeria"
Impacts of COVID-19 on food security panel data evidence from Nigeria
by Mulubrhan Amare, Kibrom A. Abay, Luca Tiberti, and Jordan Chamberlin
  • Published on Jan 01, 2020
  • dx.doi.org

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study's claims on the effects of lockdowns and case-counts on food insecurity in Nigeria are undermined by significant methodological and statistical concerns, as well as questions regarding the comparability of state-level case counts used in the analysis.

Reviewer 1 (Hope Michelson) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Nicholas P Magnan) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Impacts of COVID-19 on Food Security: Panel Data Evidence from Nigeria"
Review 1: "Impacts of COVID-19 on Food Security: Panel Data Evidence from Nigeria"
by Hope Michelson
  • Published on Oct 02, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study's claims on the effects of lockdowns and case-counts on food insecurity in Nigeria are undermined by significant methodological and statistical concerns, as well as questions regarding the comparability of state-level case counts used in the analysis.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Impacts of COVID-19 on Food Security: Panel Data Evidence from Nigeria"
Review 2: "Impacts of COVID-19 on Food Security: Panel Data Evidence from Nigeria"
by Nicholas P Magnan
  • Published on Dec 18, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study's claims on the effects of lockdowns and case-counts on food insecurity in Nigeria are undermined by significant methodological and statistical concerns, as well as questions regarding the comparability of state-level case counts used in the analysis.

