Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 15, 2021DOI

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 is resistant to Bamlanivimab and evades antibodies induced by infection and vaccination"

Reviewers: Erik Boehm (Hopitaux Universitaires Geneve) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Pragya Yadav (National Institute of Virology), Sanjay Kumar ( Armed Forces Medical College) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Pragya Yadav, Erik Boehm, and Sanjay Kumar
Published onSep 15, 2021
SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 is resistant to Bamlanivimab and evades antibodies induced by infection and vaccination
by Markus Hoffmann, Heike Hofmann-Winkler, Nadine Krüger, Amy Kempf, Inga Nehlmeier, Luise Graichen, Anzhalika Sidarovich, Anna-Sophie Moldenhauer, Martin S. Winkler, Sebastian Schulz, Hans-Martin Jäck, Metodi V. Stankov, Georg M. N. Behrens, and Stefan Pöhlmann
Description

SUMMARYThe emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants threatens efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India has risen steeply in recent weeks and a novel SARS-CoV-2 variant, B.1.617, is believed to be responsible for many of these cases. The spike protein of B.1.617 harbors two mutations in the receptor binding domain, which interacts with the ACE2 receptor and constitutes the main target of neutralizing antibodies. Therefore, we analyzed whether B.1.617 is more adept in entering cells and/or evades antibody responses. B.1.617 entered two out of eight cell lines tested with slightly increased efficiency and was blocked by entry inhibitors. In contrast, B.1.617 was resistant against Bamlanivimab, an antibody used for COVID-19 treatment. Finally, B.1.617 evaded antibodies induced by infection or vaccination, although with moderate efficiency. Collectively, our study reveals that antibody evasion of B.1.617 may contribute to the rapid spread of this variant.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint claims that the B.1.617 variant displays resistance to Bamlanivimab and a higher degree of immune escape to antibodies induced by either vaccination or prior infection. Reviewers found it timely but in need of minor revisions to make it more specific to B.1.617.2.

Reviewer 1 (Erik Boehm) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Pragya Yadav, Sanjay Kumar) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 is resistant to Bamlanivimab and evades antibodies induced by infection and vaccination"
by Erik Boehm
  • Published on Sep 15, 2021
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 is resistant to Bamlanivimab and evades antibodies induced by infection and vaccination"
by Pragya Yadav and Sanjay Kumar
  • Published on Sep 15, 2021
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
