Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on May 05, 2022DOI

Review of "SARS-CoV-2 antibody signatures for predicting the outcome of COVID-19"

Reviewers: Brenda M. Juan-Guardela, Jose D. Herazo-Maya (University of South Florida) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Brenda Juan-Guardela and Jose Herazo-Maya
Published onMay 05, 2022
Review of "SARS-CoV-2 antibody signatures for predicting the outcome of COVID-19"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG responses are powerful predicting signatures for the outcome of COVID-19 patients
by Qing Lei, Cai-zheng Yu, Yang Li, Hong-yan Hou, Zhao-wei Xu, Zong-jie Yao, Yan-di Zhang, Dan-yun Lai, Jo-Lewis Banga Ndzouboukou, Bo Zhang, Hong Chen, Zhu-qing Ouyang, Jun-biao Xue, Xiao-song Lin, Yun-xiao Zheng, Xue-ning Wang, He-wei Jiang, Hai-nan Zhang, Huan Qi, Shu-juan Guo, Mei-an He, Zi-yong Sun, Feng Wang, Sheng-ce Tao, and Xiong-lin Fan
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractThe COVID-19 global pandemic is far from ending. There is an urgent need to identify applicable biomarkers for early predicting the outcome of COVID-19. Growing evidences have revealed that SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies evolved with disease progression and severity in COIVD-19 patients. We assumed that antibodies may serve as biomarkers for predicting disease outcome. By taking advantage of a newly developed SARS-CoV-2 proteome microarray, we surveyed IgG responses against 20 proteins of SARS-CoV-2 in 1,034 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on admission and followed till 66 days. The microarray results were further correlated with clinical information, laboratory test results and patient outcomes. Cox proportional hazards model was used to explore the association between SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies and COVID-19 mortality. We found that nonsurvivors induced higher levels of IgG responses against most of non-structural proteins than survivors on admission. In particular, the magnitude of IgG antibodies against 8 non-structural proteins (NSP1, NSP4, NSP7, NSP8, NSP9, NSP10, RdRp, and NSP14) and 2 accessory proteins (ORF3b and ORF9b) possessed significant predictive power for patient death, even after further adjustments for demographics, comorbidities, and common laboratory biomarkers for disease severity (all with p trend < 0.05). Additionally, IgG responses to all of these 10 non-structural/accessory proteins were also associated with the severity of disease, and differential kinetics and serum positive rate of these IgG responses were confirmed in COVID-19 patients of varying severities within 20 days after symptoms onset. The AUCs for these IgG responses, determined by computational cross-validations, were between 0.62 and 0.71. Our findings have important implications for improving clinical management, and especially for developing medical interventions and vaccines.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewers 1 (Brenda M. Juan-Guardela and Jose D. Herazo-Maya) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 antibody signatures for predicting the outcome of COVID-19"
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 antibody signatures for predicting the outcome of COVID-19"
by Brenda Juan-Guardela and Jose Herazo-Maya
  • Published on May 05, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers: Brenda M. Juan-Guardela, Jose D. Herazo-Maya (University of South Florida) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://www.google.ee/url?sa=t&url=https%3A%2F%2Fecigator.com%2F

https://sc.hkex.com.hk/TuniS/ecigator.com

https://foro.infojardin.com/proxy.php?link=https%3A%2F%2Fecigator.com%2F

https://www.rcmx.net/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.sapporo-cyclone.com/modules/wordpress1/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.musashikoyama-palm.com/modules/information6/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://smdc.jp/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.bookmailclub.com/x/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.harue-th.ed.jp/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://body-lightening.com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://www.nobunobu.com/blog/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.kestrel.jp/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://ug-300c.com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://presto-pre.com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.tsuchiura.ed.jp/~higasi/html/modules/wordpress1/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://izunotabi.jp/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://ug-jpn.com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://shumali.net/aki/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.nadatama.com/modules/wordpress5/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://www.umincho.jp/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://www.kowa.org/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://www.kowa.org/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

http://okashi-oroshi.net/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://sv82.wadax.ne.jp/~partezrowing-com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com

https://katakura.net/xoops/html/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com/

https://ug-selection.com/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com/

http://shumali.net/aki/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com/

http://gengosf.com/dir_x/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com/

http://okashi-oroshi.net/modules/wordpress/wp-ktai.php?view=redir&url=https://ecigator.com/

https://www.tiktok.com/link/v2?aid=1988&lang=en-EN&scene=bio_url&target=https://ecigator.com/

http://sc.sie.gov.hk/TuniS/ecigator.com

http://ezproxy.cityu.edu.hk/login?url=http://ecigator.com

https://bbs.pku.edu.cn/v2/jump-to.php?url=ecigator.com

https://ams.ceu.edu/optimal/optimal.php?url=https%3A%2F%2Fecigator.com

https://builtwith.com/ecigator.com

https://aboutus.com/ecIGator.com

https://urlscan.io/domain/ecigator.com

https://otx.alienvault.com/indicator/domain/ecigator.com

https://website.informer.com/ecigator.com

https://ecigator.com.cutestat.com/

https://sur.ly/i/ecigator.com/

https://www.whois.com/whois/ecigator.com

https://ecigator.com.websiteoutlook.com/

https://olin.wustl.edu/EN-US/Events/Pages/EventResults.aspx?Title=EVENTS&Calendar=EMBA+Calendar;Executive+Programs+Calendar&Referrer=https://ecigator.com/

https://bbs.pku.edu.cn/v2/jump-to.php?url=https://ecigator.com/

https://login.case.edu/cas/login?service=https://ecigator.com/&gateway=true

http://www1.rmit.edu.au/redirect?URL=//ecigator.com/

http://www.astro.wisc.edu/?URL=https://ecigator.com

https://bbs.pku.edu.cn/v2/jump-to.php?url=https://ecigator.com

https://www.ub.edu/ubtv/en/cerca/?cercar=https://ecigator.com

https://weblib.lib.umt.edu/redirect/proxyselect.php?url=https://ecigator.com

https://ams.ceu.edu/optimal/optimal.php?url=https://ecigator.com

https://school.wakehealth.edu/faculty/a/anthony-atala?back=https://ecigator.com

http://web2.nihs.tp.edu.tw/dyna/webs/gotourl.php?url=https://ecigator.com/

http://www.ric.edu/Pages/link_out.aspx?target=https://ecigator.com/

https://www.ric.edu/?target=https%3A//ecigator.com/

https://translate.itsc.cuhk.edu.hk/gb/ecigator.com

http://bios.edu/?URL=https://ecigator.com

https://adrian.edu/?URL=https://ecigator.com

https://www.disl.edu/?URL=https://ecigator.com

https://www.marcellusmatters.psu.edu/?URL=https://ecigator.com

https://weblib.lib.umt.edu/redirect/proxyselect.php?url=https://ecigator.com/

https://clubs.london.edu/click?uid=24ce7c96-76b4-11e6-8631-0050569d64d5&r=https://ecigator.com/

https://links.mondru.com/vape

https://many.fan/vape

https://zzb.bz/vape

https://beacons.ai/vapecig

https://vapecig.8b.io/

https://cutt.us/vapefactory

https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1afbk

https://biolinky.co/vape

https://cutt.ly/vapecig

https://www.dmca.com/r/7mdkk5p

http://linqto.me/ecigator

https://instabio.cc/vapelife

https://heylink.me/vapecig/

https://he1.me/VJfV

https://magic.ly/vapecig

https://rebrand.ly/ecigator

https://mypromo.co/vape

https://solo.to/vapelfie

https://joyme.io/vape

https://www.flowcode.com/page/vapecig

https://getfidia.com/moonswamp/

https://vapelink.app.link/

https://vapelink-alternate.app.link

https://kloutup.co/vape

https://zumvu.com/vape/

https://zumvu.com/vape/item/293586/the-health-effects-of-e-cigarettes/

https://zumvu.com/vape/item/293585/disposable-vape-pod/

https://zumvu.com/vape/post/293584// 

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with