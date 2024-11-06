Skip to main content
Reviews of "Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra Resistant and MTBDRplus Susceptible Rifampicin Results in People with Tuberculosis: Utility of FluoroType MTBDR and Deep Sequencing"

Reviewers: D Horne (University of Washington) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • G Churchyard & V Chihota (Aurum Institute) & K Velen (FIND) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • E Svensson & A Norman (Statens Serum Institut) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by David Horne, Gavin Churchyard, Violet Chihota, Kavi Velen, Erik Svensson, and Anders Norman
Published onDec 06, 2024
Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra resistant and MTBDRplus susceptible rifampicin results in people with tuberculosis: utility of FluoroType MTBDR and deep sequencing
by Yonas Ghebrekristos, Aysha Ahmed, Natalie Beylis, Sarishna Singh, Christoffel Opperman, Fahd Naufal, Megan Folkerts, David Engelthaler, Erick Auma, Rouxjeane Venter, Ghowa Booley, John Metcalfe, Robin Warren, and Grant Theron
  • Published on Oct 30, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Background: Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra (Ultra)-detected rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is often programmatically confirmed using MTBDRplus. There are limited data on discordant results, including re-tested using newer methods like FluoroType MTBDR (FT-MTBDR) and targeted deep sequencing. Methods: MTBDRplus rifampicin-susceptible isolates from people with Ultra rifampicin-resistant sputum were identified from a South African programmatic laboratory. FT-MTBDR and single molecule-overlapping reads deep (SMOR; rpoB, inhA, katG) on isolate DNA were done (SMOR reference standard). Findings: Between 01/04/2021-30/09/2022, 8% (109/1347) of Ultra rifampicin-resistant specimens were MTBDRplus-susceptible. Of 89% (97/109) isolates with a sequenceable rpoB, SMOR resolved most in favour of Ultra [79% (77/97)]. Sputum with lower mycobacterial load was associated with Ultra false-positive resistance [46% (11/24) of very low Ultras had false-resistance vs. 12% (9/73; p=0.0004) in those ≥ low], as were Ultra heteroresistance calls (all wild type probes, ≥1 mutant probe) [62% (23/37 vs. 25% (15/60) for Ultra without heteroresistance calls; p=0.0003]. Of the 91% (88/97) of isolates successfully tested by FT-MTBDR, 55% (48/88) were FT-MTBDR rifampicin-resistant and 45% (40/88) susceptible, translating to 69% (47/68) sensitivity and 95% (19/20) specificity. In the 91% (99/109) of isolates with inhA and katG sequenced, 62% (61/99) were SMOR isoniazid-susceptible. Interpretation: When Ultra and MTBDRplus rifampicin results are discordant, Ultra is more likely to be correct and FT-MTBDR agrees more with Ultra than MTBDRplus, however, lower load and the Ultra heteroresistance probe pattern were risk factors for Ultra false rifampicin-resistant results. Most people with Ultra-MTBDRplus discordant resistance results were isoniazid-susceptible. These data have implications for drug-resistant TB diagnosis.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint evaluates the performance of two WHO standard rapid molecular tests that diagnose TB, Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra and MTBDRplus in accurately reconciling discordance in rifampicin resistance results. The reviewers praised the study for addressing critical gaps in TB diagnostics and leveraging robust methodologies, such as the utilization of other advanced molecular diagnostic techniques such as FluoroType MTBDR (FT-MTBDR) or single-molecule overlapping reads (SMOR) to reconcile discordant results. Additionally, the preprint delves into some important management steps for tuberculosis, such as ensuring repeat isoniazid susceptibility testing. The reviewers suggested key improvements such as providing a clearer rationale for selection of discordant isolates, discussing broader implications for TB diagnostics algorithms particularly with the identification of rifampicin-resistant isolates, including actionable recommendations for scaling up advanced diagnostics, and discussing further clinical implications.

Reviewer 1 (David H…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Gavin C…& Violet C…& Kavi V… ) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Erik S…& Anders N… ) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra Resistant and MTBDRplus Susceptible Rifampicin Results in People with Tuberculosis: Utility of FluoroType MTBDR and Deep Sequencing"
Review 1: "Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra Resistant and MTBDRplus Susceptible Rifampicin Results in People with Tuberculosis: Utility of FluoroType MTBDR and Deep Sequencing"
by David Horne
  • Published on Dec 06, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra Resistant and MTBDRplus Susceptible Rifampicin Results in People with Tuberculosis: Utility of FluoroType MTBDR and Deep Sequencing"
Review 3: "Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra Resistant and MTBDRplus Susceptible Rifampicin Results in People with Tuberculosis: Utility of FluoroType MTBDR and Deep Sequencing"
by Erik Svensson and Anders Norman
  • Published on Dec 08, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra Resistant and MTBDRplus Susceptible Rifampicin Results in People with Tuberculosis: Utility of FluoroType MTBDR and Deep Sequencing"
Review 2: "Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra Resistant and MTBDRplus Susceptible Rifampicin Results in People with Tuberculosis: Utility of FluoroType MTBDR and Deep Sequencing"
by Gavin Churchyard, Violet Chihota, and Kavi Velen
  • Published on Dec 06, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
