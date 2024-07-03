Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Aug 03, 2024

Reviews of "Differences in HIV-1 Reservoir Size, Landscape Characteristics and Decay Dynamics in Acute and Chronic Treated HIV-1 Clade C Infection"

Reviewers: D Richman (UC San Diego) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • C Gubser (University of Melbourne) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Anonymous | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

by Douglas Richman, Celine Gubser, and Anonymouos
Published on Aug 03, 2024
Differences in HIV-1 reservoir size, landscape characteristics and decay dynamics in acute and chronic treated HIV-1 Clade C infection
by Kavidha Reddy, Guinevere Q. Lee, Nicole Reddy, Tatenda J.B. Chikowore, Kathy Baisley, Krista L. Dong, Bruce D. Walker, Xu G. Yu, Mathias Lichterfeld, and Thumbi Ndung’u
  Published on Feb 20, 2024
Abstract Background Persisting HIV reservoir viruses in resting CD4 T cells and other cellular subsets are the main barrier to cure efforts. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) intensification by early initiation has been shown to enable post-treatment viral control in some cases but the underlying mechanisms are not fully understood. We hypothesized that ART initiated during the hyperacute phase of infection before peak will affect the size, decay dynamics and landscape characteristics of HIV-1 subtype C viral reservoirs.Methods We studied 35 women at high risk of infection from Durban, South Africa identified with hyperacute HIV infection by twice weekly testing for plasma HIV-1 RNA. Study participants included 11 who started ART at a median of 456 (297-1203) days post onset of viremia (DPOV), and 24 who started ART at a median of 1 (1-3) DPOV. We used peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) to measure total HIV-1 DNA by ddPCR and to sequence reservoir viral genomes by full length individual proviral sequencing (FLIP-seq) from onset of detection of HIV up to 1 year post treatment initiation.Results Whereas ART in hyperacute infection blunted peak viremia compared to untreated individuals (p<0.0001), there was no difference in total HIV-1 DNA measured contemporaneously (p=0.104). There was a steady decline of total HIV DNA in early treated persons over 1 year of ART (p=0.0004), with no significant change observed in the late treated group. Total HIV-1 DNA after one year of treatment was lower in the early treated compared to the late treated group (p=0.02). Generation of 697 single viral genome sequences revealed a difference in the longitudinal proviral genetic landscape over one year between untreated, late treated and early treated infection: the relative contribution of intact genomes to the total pool of HIV-1 DNA after 1 year was higher in untreated infection (31%) compared to late treated (14%) and early treated infection (0%). Treatment initiated in both late and early infection resulted in a more rapid decay of intact (13% and 51% per month) versus defective (2% and 35% per month) viral genomes. However, intact genomes were still observed one year post chronic treatment initiation in contrast to early treatment where intact genomes were no longer detectable. Moreover, early ART reduced phylogenetic diversity of intact genomes and limited the seeding and persistence of cytotoxic T lymphocyte immune escape variants in the reservoir.Conclusions Overall, our results show that whereas ART initiated in hyperacute HIV-1 subtype C infection did not impact reservoir seeding, it was nevertheless associated with more rapid decay of intact viral genomes, decreased genetic complexity and immune escape in reservoirs, which could accelerate reservoir clearance when combined with other interventional strategies.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers praised the innovative techniques and clear writing, highlighting the study's novel approach of combining early ART treatment with clade B and C infections. They commended the longitudinal analysis and significant findings on early ART's impact on viral genome decay and reduced genetic complexity. However, concerns were raised about limited provirus sampling, technical issues with the PCR assay, and the robustness of some conclusions, with recommendations for more detailed methodological reporting and improved clarity in results visualization. Overall, the study was recognized as a valuable contribution to HIV research, particularly for its focus on subtype C and women.

Reviewer 1 (Douglas R…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Celine G…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 3 (Anonymous…) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Differences in HIV-1 Reservoir Size, Landscape Characteristics and Decay Dynamics in Acute and Chronic Treated HIV-1 Clade C Infection"
by Anonymous
  Published on Aug 03, 2024
Reviewers praised the innovative techniques and writing, highlighting the study's novel approach of combining early ART treatment with clade B and C infections. Concerns were raised about limited provirus sampling, technical issues with PCR assay, and robustness of conclusions.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Differences in HIV-1 Reservoir Size, Landscape Characteristics and Decay Dynamics in Acute and Chronic Treated HIV-1 Clade C Infection"
by Douglas Richman
  Published on Aug 03, 2024
Reviewers praised the innovative techniques and writing, highlighting the study's novel approach of combining early ART treatment with clade B and C infections. Concerns were raised about limited provirus sampling, technical issues with PCR assay, and robustness of conclusions.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Differences in HIV-1 Reservoir Size, Landscape Characteristics and Decay Dynamics in Acute and Chronic Treated HIV-1 Clade C Infection"
by Celine Gubser
  Published on Aug 03, 2024
Reviewers praised the innovative techniques and writing, highlighting the study's novel approach of combining early ART treatment with clade B and C infections. Concerns were raised about limited provirus sampling, technical issues with PCR assay, and robustness of conclusions.

