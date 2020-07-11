Reviews of "Data From the COVID-19 Epidemic in Florida Suggest That Younger Cohorts Have Been Transmitting Their Infections to Less Socially Mobile Older Adults"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The author cautiously asserts that younger Floridians are responsible for transmitting COVID-19 to older Floridians, but this is not strongly supported due to the model's simplicity and data limitations. Findings add to existing evidence regarding transmission between age groups.

Reviewer 1 (Sandra McCoy) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Lee Worden) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

