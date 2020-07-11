Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Aug 11, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Data From the COVID-19 Epidemic in Florida Suggest That Younger Cohorts Have Been Transmitting Their Infections to Less Socially Mobile Older Adults"

Reviewers: Sandra McCoy (UC Berkeley) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Lee Worden (UCSF) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Sandra McCoy and Lee Worden
Published onAug 11, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
by Jeffrey E Harris
  • dx.doi.org
Description

We analyzed the daily incidence of newly reported COVID-19 cases among adults aged 20-39 years, 40-59 years, and 60 or more years in the sixteen most populous counties of the state of Florida from March 1 through June 27, 2020. In all 16 counties, an increase in reported COVID-19 case incidence was observed in all three age groups soon after the governor-ordered Full Phase 1 reopening went into effect. Trends in social mobility, but not trends in testing, correlate with case incidence. Data on hospitalization and mortality do not support the hypothesis that the observed increase in case incidence was merely the result of liberalization of testing criteria. Parameter estimates from a parsimonious two-group heterogeneous SIR model strongly support the hypothesis that younger persons, having first acquired their infections through increasing social contact with their peers, then transmitted their infections to older, less socially mobile individuals. Without such cross-infection, an isolated epidemic among older people in Florida would be unsustainable.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The author cautiously asserts that younger Floridians are responsible for transmitting COVID-19 to older Floridians, but this is not strongly supported due to the model's simplicity and data limitations. Findings add to existing evidence regarding transmission between age groups.

Reviewer 1 (Sandra McCoy) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Lee Worden) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Data From the COVID-19 Epidemic in Florida Suggest That Younger Cohorts Have Been Transmitting Their Infections to Less Socially Mobile Older Adults"
by Sandra McCoy
  • Published on Aug 11, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The author cautiously asserts that younger Floridians are responsible for transmitting COVID-19 to older Floridians, but this is not strongly supported due to the model's simplicity and data limitations. Findings add to existing evidence regarding transmission between age groups.

Review 2: "Data From the COVID-19 Epidemic in Florida Suggest That Younger Cohorts Have Been Transmitting Their Infections to Less Socially Mobile Older Adults"
by Lee Worden
  • Published on Aug 11, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The author's claim that resurgent incidence among younger people in Florida is driven by increased social mobility is only weakly supported, though it may plausible. The paper adds to existing evidence regarding transmission between age groups.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with