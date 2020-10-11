Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Nov 11, 2020DOI

Reviews of "A Rational Design of a Multi-Epitope Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2 Which Accounts for the Glycan Shield of the Spike Glycoprotein"

Reviewers: Pratyoosh Shukla, Vipin Gupta (Maharshi Dayanand University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️ • Shiv Swaroop (Central University of Rajasthan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Pratyoosh Shukla, Vipin Gupta, and Shiv Swaroop
Published onNov 11, 2020
Reviews of "A Rational Design of a Multi-Epitope Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2 Which Accounts for the Glycan Shield of the Spike Glycoprotein"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
A Rational Design of a Multi-Epitope Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2 Which Accounts for the Glycan Shield of the Spike Glycoprotein
A Rational Design of a Multi-Epitope Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2 Which Accounts for the Glycan Shield of the Spike Glycoprotein
by Martin, William R. and Cheng, Feixiong
  • Published on Aug 07, 2020
  • chemrxiv.org
Description

The ongoing global health crisis caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus which leads to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has impacted not only the health of people everywhere, but the economy in nations across the world. While vaccine candidates and therapeutics are currently undergoing clinical trials, there is yet to be a proven effective treatment or cure for COVID-19. In this study, we have presented a synergistic computational platform, including molecular dynamics simulations and immunoinformatics techniques, to rationally design a multi-epitope vaccine candidate for COVID-19. This platform combines epitopes across Linear B Lymphocytes (LBL), Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes (CTL) and Helper T Lymphocytes (HTL) derived from both mutant and wild-type spike glycoproteins from SARS-CoV-2 with diverse protein conformations. In addition, this vaccine construct also takes the considerable glycan shield of the spike glycoprotein into account, which protects it from immune response. We have identified a vaccine candidate (a 35.9 kDa protein), named COVCCF, which is composed of 5 LBL, 6 HTL, and 6 CTL epitopes from the spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2. Using multi-dose immune simulations, COVCCF induces elevated levels of immunoglobulin activity (IgM, IgG1, IgG2), and induces strong responses from B lymphocytes, CD4 T-helper lymphocytes, and CD8 T-cytotoxic lymphocytes. COVCCF induces cytokines important to innate immunity, including IFN-γ, IL4, and IL10. Additionally, COVCCF has ideal pharmacokinetic properties and low immune-related toxicities. In summary, this study provides a powerful, computational vaccine design platform for rapid development of vaccine candidates (including COVCCF) for effective prevention of COVID-19.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study employs computational approaches to engineer a multi-epitope vaccine that accounts for the Spike protein glycan shield. The claims should be considered reliable, but experimental validation is needed.

Reviewer 1 (Pratyoosh Shukla, Vipin Gupta) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Shiv Swaroop) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "A Rational Design of a Multi-Epitope Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2 Which Accounts for the Glycan Shield of the Spike Glycoprotein"
Review 1: "A Rational Design of a Multi-Epitope Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2 Which Accounts for the Glycan Shield of the Spike Glycoprotein"
by Pratyoosh Shukla and Vipin Gupta
  • Published on Nov 11, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study employs computational approaches to engineer a multi-epitope vaccine that accounts for the Spike protein glycan shield. The claims should be considered reliable, but experimental validation is needed.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "A Rational Design of a Multi-Epitope Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2 Which Accounts for the Glycan Shield of the Spike Glycoprotein"
Review 2: "A Rational Design of a Multi-Epitope Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2 Which Accounts for the Glycan Shield of the Spike Glycoprotein"
by Shiv Swaroop
  • Published on Nov 11, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study employs computational approaches to engineer a multi-epitope vaccine that accounts for the Spike protein glycan shield. The claims should be considered reliable, but experimental validation is needed.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://forums.horizoncrestrpg.com/user/vapecig

https://yesilkartforum.com/forum/user/vapecig

http://virtuaali.net/keskusta/user/vapecig

https://forum.jibz.org/user/vapecig

https://www.bigdata-insider.de/community/user/ecigatornew

https://forums.triplea-game.org/user/vapecig

https://forum.unogs.com/user/vapecig

https://forum.plutonium.pw/user/vapecig

https://forums.arlongpark.net/user/vapecig

https://forums.easyallies.com/user/vapecig

https://fishros.org.cn/forum/user/5163858

https://forum.ascension.gg/user/vapecig

https://bbs.acrosswall.org/user/vapecig

https://bbs.qstack.net/user/vapecig

https://www.visiblebanking.com/members/vapecig/profile/classic/

https://slideslive.com/vapefactory/?tab=about

https://www.runboard.com/Uvapecig#misc

https://espritgames.com/members/37183906/profile/

https://stemedhub.org/members/20629

https://dlcommunity.matillion.com/s/profile/0054G00000CWePn

https://www.onread.com/user/id516820

https://portalmaritimo.com/author/vapecignew/

https://globallibertymedia.com/author/vapecig/

https://econarticle.com/profile/vapecig

http://www.mototube.pl/vapecig/

https://golance.com/freelancer/matthew.ma/overview

https://justpaste.it/u/vapecig

https://muckrack.com/matthew-ma-2/bio

https://ecigatornew829440.jusbrasil.com.br/

https://www.porteconomics.eu/member/vapecig/

https://www.nodenodenode.net/user/vapecig

https://www.immquebec.com/user/vapecig

https://bbs.eoivisa.com/user/vapecig

https://forum.modalai.com/user/ecigator-new

https://www.minecraftforgefrance.fr/user/vapecig

https://unreal-code.com/user/vapecig

https://doselect.com/@vapecig

https://www.whateverwant.com/vapecig

https://www.thecityclassified.com/author/vapecig/

https://www.strawbalemarket.com/author/vapecig/

https://www.shearnhrlegal.com.au/author/vapecig/

https://www.sitiosecuador.com/author/vapecig/

https://www.seereadshare.com/author/vapenew/

https://www.mangalorean.com/author/vapecig/

http://forum.dbaclass.com/member/vapecig/

http://emcspb.ru/user/vapecig/

http://tellmy.ru/user/vapecig/

http://serov-stal.ru/user/vapecig/

https://bombardir.ru/profile/394132

http://gpsarmenia.am/user/vapecig/

https://files.fm/ecigatornew/info

https://fkwiki.win/wiki/User:Vapefactory

https://www.dday.it/profilo/vapecig

https://genius.com/ecigatornew

https://gettogether.community/profile/48879/

https://gettr.com/user/ecigatornew

https://gettr.com/post/p1zohet605d

https://community.atlassian.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/5084272

https://conifer.rhizome.org/vapecig

https://companylistingnyc.com/author/vapecig/

https://confengine.com/user/matthew-ma

https://community.netdata.cloud/u/vapecig/summary

https://coolors.co/u/vapecig

https://creativemarket.com/users/vapecig

https://creator.wonderhowto.com/vapecig/

https://d.cosx.org/u/vapecig

https://dev.to/ecigator

https://dlive.tv/VapeFactory

https://www.circleme.com/vapecig

https://www.codechef.com/users/vapecig

https://www.codingame.com/profile/3109d69b90b24097c5cf19b1fe9476346772025

https://it.emcelettronica.com/author/vapecig

https://jobhop.co.uk/profile/184879

https://www.bibrave.com/users/183496

https://motion-gallery.net/users/519160

https://developer.cisco.com/user/profile/780e4378-4559-5dae-959d-16fc907df9df

https://www.saasinvaders.com/profile/vapecig

https://www.chiesa-cattolica.it/author/vapenew

https://www.laundrynation.com/community/profile/vapecig/

https://arbcoms.com/community/account/vapecig/

https://bodyspace.bodybuilding.com/about-me/vapecig

https://www.tm-town.com///translators/vapecig

https://openlibrary.org/people/vapecig

https://buynsellvanuatu.com/author/vapecig/

https://media.discovery-japan.me/user/vapecig/

https://hub.safe.com/users/vapecig?page=1&page_size=10

https://diaspora.vigori.us/people/3287d7604d39013b7f6f0242ac140002

https://diaspora.vigori.us/posts/180

https://hub.hoteldaan.nl/profile/vapecig

https://hub.art3mis.de/profile/vapecig

https://hub.hubzilla.de/profile/vapecig

https://splice.com/vapecig

https://www.polywork.com/matthew_ma

https://vapingunderground.com/threads/ecigator-vape-wholesale-factory-ecig-manufacturer-in-china.891136/

http://www.getjob.us/usa-jobs-view/job-posting-825890-Vape-Marketing.html

https://community.geosociety.org/gbgm/directory/profile?UserKey=d518f376-4ec8-49db-8ce5-a262dd744d38

https://www.common.org/network/members/profile?UserKey=7102028f-c7ed-4250-ae23-c42daba08162

https://community.arubainstanton.com/network/members/profile?UserKey=c1e39f78-fa78-4ea8-a188-837b96cd76ea

https://z4nd8shuds3.typeform.com/to/vbyiOkHz

https://www.giantbomb.com/profile/vapecig/

http://theglobalfederation.org/profile.php?id=437559

http://filmsgood.ru/user/vapecig/

http://servers.org.ua/user/vapecig/

http://www.fles.hlc.edu.tw/userinfo.php?uid=12386061

http://bbs.2016xiaozhuge.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=8637536

http://86x.org/home.php?mod=space&uid=1720046

http://mario2020.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=737849

http://old.lvye.org/userinfo.php?uid=638003

http://www.ccwin.cn/space-uid-10476294.html

http://www.ikeynote.cn/home.php?mod=space&uid=3974429

http://www.kab3.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=2181426

http://www.ksjy88.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=2712258

https://www.warcraftpets.com/account/profiles/vapecig/

https://www.provenexpert.com/vapecig/

https://www.cos.youth4work.com/Ecigator

https://www.thingiverse.com/vapecig/designs

http://80.82.64.206/user/vapecig

https://www.tuugo.co.za/userProfile/ecigatornew/2889169

https://www.tuugo.us/userProfile/ecigatornew/2889169

https://www.tuugo.com.vn/userProfile/ecigatornew/2889169

https://www.ultimate-guitar.com/u/vapecig

https://www.carhubsales.com.au/user/profile/1063243

https://www.catchafire.org/profiles/2291375/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with