Review 1: "Detection of Salmonella Typhi and blaCTX-M Genes in Drinking Water, Wastewater, and Environmental Biofilms in Sindh Province, Pakistan"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review: The primary objective of this study was to determine if S. Typhi could be detected in drinking water, wastewater, or their associated biofilms in urban areas in Sindh Province. This study underscores the importance of expanding surveillance strategies to include biofilm sampling.

This study collected 35 drinking water, 35 wastewater, and 70 biofilm samples (from the same sites where the water samples were collected) in urban areas in Pakistan. The authors analyzed genes for Salmonella Typhi (Typhoid fever-causing agent) and blaCTX-M group 1 gene (multidrug resistance gene). They detected Salmonella Typhi in 2 out of 140 samples, and blaCTX-M group 1 gene in 37 out of 140 samples. Two major conclusions were drawn. Firstly, the authors emphasize that the blaCTX-M group 1 gene is prevalent in the water system, which is well supported by their results. Secondly, they suggest that biofilm should be included in surveillance due to the higher probability of detecting the blaCTX-M group 1 gene. The second conclusion could have been strengthened with more data, such as different sampling campaigns and controlled sampling procedures to compare water and biofilm. In terms of data quality, the authors could have provided more information and control experiments, such as details about the Limit of Detection (LOD) and adherence to the MIQE guidelines for PCR analysis. Overall, while the manuscript is well-organized and well-written, the lack of experimental data results in less novel and meaningful conclusions.