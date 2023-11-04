Reviews of "Multiscale Effects of Perturbed Translation Dynamics Inform Antimalarial Design"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers found the preprint to be strong and reliable. They praised the technical quality of the cryo-electron microscopy imaging and agreed that the data provides important new structural insights, including confirmation of PfRACK1 binding to the 40S subunit. The reviewers however questioned some of the interpretations related to the specific role of PfRACK1 in translational regulation. Additional minor issues were raised regarding references and clarity of the proposed bifurcated translation elongation model.

