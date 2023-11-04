Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Dec 04, 2023

Reviews of "Multiscale Effects of Perturbed Translation Dynamics Inform Antimalarial Design"

Reviewers: S Pavlovic-Djuranovic & E Jessey (Washington University in St. Louis) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • H Matthews (University of Salford) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Slavica Pavlovic-Djuranovic, Erath Jessey, and Holly Matthews
Published onDec 04, 2023
This Pub is a Review of
Multiscale effects of perturbed translation dynamics inform antimalarial design
by Leonie Anton, Wenjing Cheng, Meseret T. Haile, David W. Cobb, Xiyan Zhu, Leyan Han, Emerson Li, Anjali Nair, Carolyn L. Lee, Hangjun Ke, Guoan Zhang, Emma H. Doud, and Chi-Min Ho
  • Published on Sep 26, 2023
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract Malaria parasites rely heavily on rapid, high fidelity protein synthesis to infect and replicate in human erythrocytes, making translation an attractive target for new antimalarials. Here, we have determined in situ structures of Pf80S ribosomes in thirteen conformational and compositional states from cryoFIB-milled Plasmodium falciparum-infected human erythrocytes across the stages of asexual intraerythrocytic parasite replication. We observe eight active translation intermediates, enabling us to define the native malarial translation elongation cycle, which surprisingly features a bifurcation at the decoding stage of the cycle that has not previously been described. Examination of perturbations in the distribution of ribosomes among these states in the presence of a malaria-specific translation inhibitor suggests that the inhibitor impedes PfeEF2 and PfeEF1α interactions with the ribosome. We integrated our in situ cryoET data with proteomic and ultrastructural data to arrive at a deeper understanding of malarial translation, which will inform development of new therapies.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers found the preprint to be strong and reliable. They praised the technical quality of the cryo-electron microscopy imaging and agreed that the data provides important new structural insights, including confirmation of PfRACK1 binding to the 40S subunit. The reviewers however questioned some of the interpretations related to the specific role of PfRACK1 in translational regulation. Additional minor issues were raised regarding references and clarity of the proposed bifurcated translation elongation model.

Reviewer 1 (Slavica P… & Erath J…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Holly M…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Review 1: "Multiscale Effects of Perturbed Translation Dynamics Inform Antimalarial Design"
by Slavica Pavlovic-Djuranovic and Erath Jessey
  • Published on Dec 04, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Review 2: "Multiscale Effects of Perturbed Translation Dynamics Inform Antimalarial Design"
by Holly Matthews
  • Published on Dec 04, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
