Review 1: "Characterization of an EG.5.1 Clinical Isolate In Vitro and In Vivo"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The recently emerged variant EG.5 does not show increased pathogenicity relative to XBB 1.5, but does have a slightly greater ability to evade immunity and may be somewhat more transmissible.

This report is timely and important, and the studies are well executed. Suggestions that may be valuable include the following. Most variant comparisons, particularly those conducted in vivo, are between EG.5, XBB 1.5, and delta (B.1.617.2). These comparisons are important, but delta was a bit of an outlier in the pandemic, showing higher pathogenicity than prior and subsequent variants. Additional comparisons of the two newer variants against ancestral virus would provide valuable information about how the new variant behaves. Additional comparisons with the original omicron, BA.1, may also be informative, to demonstrate any altered pathogenicity due to viral evolution since BA.1 first arose. These additional experiments are not required for the presented conclusions but would help the reader interpret the data in the context of the whole pandemic. Second, the suggestion of altered tropism (greater infection in lung relative to XBB 1.5 after airborne transmission) may be premature due to the small number of animals. These data are presented as a suggestion and a statement is included that further evaluation is required, so this issue is adequately presented in the report. All in all this is an important report based on strong data.