Reviews of "Evaluating the Effect of Olfactory Training on Improving the Sense of Smell in Patients with COVID-19 with Olfactory Disorders: A Randomized Clinical Trial Study"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates the efficacy of a six-week olfactory training regimen on improving sense of smell in COVID-19 patients through a randomized clinical trial. Reviewers lauded the study’s aims, design, and sample size. However, reviewers also identified critical flaws such as poorly addressed differences in average age between control and experimental groups, and confusing or nonsensical p-values. Ultimately, the reviews grade this preprint not informative to potentially informative, and should not be viewed as actionable in its current state.

Reviewer 1 (Sachiko K…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Rafa K… & Richard D… ) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.