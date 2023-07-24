Skip to main content
Medical Sciences
Published on Aug 24, 2023

Reviews of "Evaluating the Effect of Olfactory Training on Improving the Sense of Smell in Patients with COVID-19 with Olfactory Disorders: A Randomized Clinical Trial Study"

Reviewers: S Koyama (Indiana University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • R Khan and R Doty (University of Pennsylvania) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

by Sachiko Koyama, Rafa Khan, and Richard Doty
Published onAug 24, 2023
Evaluating the Effect of Olfactory Training on Improving the Sense of Smell in Patients with COVID-19 with Olfactory Disorders: A Randomized Clinical Trial Study
by Mohammad Hossein Akbarpour, Mitra Zandi, Ladan Sedighi, and Mojtaba Ghanbari Ghalesari
  • Published on Jul 20, 2023
Background The COVID-19 disease is associated with many complications, including the disorder of the sense of smell, which is stable even months after the infection and negatively impacts the patient’s quality of life. Nursing interventions to solve this problem are among the nu...

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates the efficacy of a six-week olfactory training regimen on improving sense of smell in COVID-19 patients through a randomized clinical trial. Reviewers lauded the study’s aims, design, and sample size. However, reviewers also identified critical flaws such as poorly addressed differences in average age between control and experimental groups, and confusing or nonsensical p-values. Ultimately, the reviews grade this preprint not informative to potentially informative, and should not be viewed as actionable in its current state.

Reviewer 1 (Sachiko K…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Rafa K… & Richard D… ) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Evaluating the Effect of Olfactory Training on Improving the Sense of Smell in Patients with COVID-19 with Olfactory Disorders: A Randomized Clinical Trial Study"
by Sachiko Koyama
  • Published on Aug 24, 2023
Review 2: "Evaluating the Effect of Olfactory Training on Improving the Sense of Smell in Patients with COVID-19 with Olfactory Disorders: A Randomized Clinical Trial Study"
by Rafa Khan and Richard Doty
  • Published on Aug 24, 2023
