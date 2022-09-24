Review of "In silico repurposed drugs against monkeypox virus"

Description

AbstractMonkeypox is an emerging epidemic of concern. The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus and an increasing global incidence with a 2022 outbreak that has spread to Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new outbreak is associated with novel, previously undiscovered mutations a nd variants. Currently the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved poxvirus treatment involves use of tecovirimat. However, there is limited pharmacopoeia otherwise, and limited research interest in monkeypox. In this study, virtual screening and molecular dynamics were employed to explore the potential repurposing of multiple drugs previously approved by the FDA or other jurisdictions for other applications. Several drugs are predicted to tightly bind to viral proteins which are crucial in viral replication, including molecules which show high potential for binding the monkeypox D13L capsid protein, whose inhibition has previously been demonstrated to suppress viral replication.