Physical Sciences and EngineeringRR\C19
Published on Oct 24, 2022DOI

Review of "In silico repurposed drugs against monkeypox virus"

Reviewers: Roosevelt Alves da Silva and Gabriela de Lima Menezes (Federal University of Jataí) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Roosevelt Alves da Silva and Gabriela de Lima Menezes
Published onOct 24, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
<i>In silico</i> repurposed drugs against monkeypox virus
by Hilbert Yuen In Lam, Jia Sheng Guan, and Yuguang Mu
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractMonkeypox is an emerging epidemic of concern. The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus and an increasing global incidence with a 2022 outbreak that has spread to Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new outbreak is associated with novel, previously undiscovered mutations a nd variants. Currently the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved poxvirus treatment involves use of tecovirimat. However, there is limited pharmacopoeia otherwise, and limited research interest in monkeypox. In this study, virtual screening and molecular dynamics were employed to explore the potential repurposing of multiple drugs previously approved by the FDA or other jurisdictions for other applications. Several drugs are predicted to tightly bind to viral proteins which are crucial in viral replication, including molecules which show high potential for binding the monkeypox D13L capsid protein, whose inhibition has previously been demonstrated to suppress viral replication.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Roosevelt Alves da Silva and Gabriela de Lima Menezes) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the link below.

Connections
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "In silico&nbsp;repurposed drugs against monkeypox virus"
by Roosevelt Alves da Silva, Roosevelt Alves da Silva, Gabriela de Lima Menezes, and Gabriela de Lima Menezes
  • Published on Oct 24, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
tomm chris:

According to this study, bioactive phytochemicals have the potential to be effective inhibitors of the 1v1 lol envelope proteins and could operate as model molecules for molecules that could later undergo experimental testing to determine how effective they are at preventing monkeypox.

