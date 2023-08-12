Reviews of "Epigenetic Liquid Biopsies Reveal Elevated Vascular Endothelial Cell Turnover and Erythropoiesis in Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint analyzes cell-free DNA methylation patterns in COVID-19 patients to assess tissue damage and cellular turnover. The two reviewers provided positive feedback on the study's rationale, methods, and findings. They lauded the use of liquid biopsies to non-invasively monitor COVID-19 severity and progression. Both reviewers provided a clear summary of the main claims and key results showing elevated cfDNA levels in severe patients from various cell types. Reviewer 1 suggested analyzing fatal cases if available to determine if cfDNA correlates with mortality. Reviewer 2 identified some limitations around confounding factors, stratification, effect sizes, and transparency through data availability. Overall, the reviewers evaluated the preprint positively and recognized its potential significance, giving constructive feedback for the authors to strengthen the manuscript. The reviewers deemed this preprint to be reliable and indicated it could be informative pending revisions addressing the limitations raised.

Reviewer 1 (Karl F…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Shampa C…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

