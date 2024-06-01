Review 1: "Nonspecific Membrane Bilayer Perturbations by Ivermectin Underlie SARS-CoV-2 in Vitro Activity"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The experiments are well designed and well controlled, and the conclusions largely support the data. While the findings of the manuscript provide evidence for the lack of translational potential of ivermectin, this could have been already concluded based on existing data: selectivity index close to 1 and plasma drug concentrations way below EC50 values required to suppress SARS-CoV-2 replication.

The overall impact and novelty are therefore somewhat limited, yet it is still important to communicate these findings to individuals involved in drug discovery and development and in prioritizing compounds for clinical trials as this drug was tested clinically despite these initial limitations.

Several comments to be addressed are: