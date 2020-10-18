Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein promotes hyper-inflammatory response that can be ameliorated by Spike-antagonistic peptide and FDA-approved ER stress and MAP kinase inhibitors in vitro"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study claims SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein engagement with ACE2 induces a proinflammatory response that is dependent on ER stress and MAP kinase. Reviewers deemed these claims reliable, but request further validation in animal models.

Reviewer 1 (Aditi Banerjee) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Christoph Hölscher) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

