Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein promotes hyper-inflammatory response that can be ameliorated by Spike-antagonistic peptide and FDA-approved ER stress and MAP kinase inhibitors in vitro"

Reviewers: Aditi Banerjee (University of Maryland) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Christoph Hölscher (Research Center Borstel) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Aditi Banerjee and Christoph Hölscher
Published onNov 18, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein promotes hyper-inflammatory response that can be ameliorated by Spike-antagonistic peptide and FDA-approved ER stress and MAP kinase inhibitors in vitro
by Alan C-Y. Hsu, Guoqiang Wang, Andrew T. Reid, Punnam Chander Veerati, Prabuddha S. Pathinayake, Katie Daly, Jemma R. Mayall, Philip M. Hansbro, Jay C. Horvat, Fang Wang, and Peter A. Wark
  • Published on Oct 01, 2020
Description

Summary SARS-CoV-2 infection causes an inflammatory cytokine storm and acute lung injury. Currently there are no effective antiviral and/or anti-inflammatory therapies. Here we demonstrate that 2019 SARS-CoV-2 spike protein subunit 1 (CoV2-S1) induces high levels of NF-κB activations, production of pro-inflammatory cytokines and mild epithelial damage, in human bronchial epithelial cells. CoV2-S1-induced NF-κB activation requires S1 interaction with human ACE2 receptor and early activation of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress, and associated unfolded protein response (UPR), and MAP kinase signalling pathways. We developed an antagonistic peptide that inhibits S1-ACE2 interaction and CoV2-S1-induced productions of pro-inflammatory cytokines. The existing FDA-approved ER stress inhibitor, 4-phenylburic acid (4-PBA), and MAP kinase inhibitors, trametinib and ulixertinib, ameliorated CoV2-S1-induced inflammation and epithelial damage. These novel data highlight the potentials of peptide-based antivirals for novel ACE2-utilising CoVs, while repurposing existing drugs may be used as treatments to dampen elevated inflammation and lung injury mediated by SARS-CoV-2.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study claims SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein engagement with ACE2 induces a proinflammatory response that is dependent on ER stress and MAP kinase. Reviewers deemed these claims reliable, but request further validation in animal models.

Reviewer 1 (Aditi Banerjee) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Christoph Hölscher) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein promotes hyper-inflammatory response that can be ameliorated by Spike-antagonistic peptide and FDA-approved ER stress and MAP kinase inhibitors in vitro"
by Aditi Banerjee
  • Published on Nov 19, 2020
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein promotes hyper-inflammatory response that can be ameliorated by Spike-antagonistic peptide and FDA-approved ER stress and MAP kinase inhibitors in vitro"
by Christoph Hölscher
  • Published on Nov 18, 2020
Description

