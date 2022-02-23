Review 1: "Multivalency transforms SARS-CoV-2 antibodies into broad and ultrapotent neutralizers"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

The manuscript by Rujas et. al presented a novel approach to the development of more potent neutralizing antibody therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2. This innovative self-assembly strategy resulted in an enhancement of antibody binding affinity and neutralizing potency by 1000-10,000 fold. The use of the apoferritin system as a multivalency generating format is exceptional, as it does not introduce unwanted side effects to the objects. This is in contrast to one of the potential therapeutics to COVID-19 which has an ACE2 unit that may complicate its use due to its native functions in the human body.

The experiments were well-designed and performed properly, the results were clearly presented, and the manuscript is well written. From a scientific point of view, the quality of this work is very high, and I think its publication will greatly benefit not only the coronavirus research community but also the development of effective therapeutics for other pandemic-causing viruses. All these points make this manuscript merits publication in RR-C19.

Specific Comments: