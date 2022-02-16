Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 16, 2022DOI

Review of "Distinct age-specific SARS-CoV-2 IgG decay kinetics following natural infection"

Reviewer: Daniel Grupel (Soroka Hospital) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Paula Nordstrom Miranda
Published onMar 16, 2022
Review of "Distinct age-specific SARS-CoV-2 IgG decay kinetics following natural infection"
Distinct age-specific SARS-CoV-2 IgG decay kinetics following natural infection
by Calvin P Sjaarda, Emily Moslinger, Kyla Tozer, Robert I. Colautti, Samira Kheitan, Robyn Meurant, Stefanie Van Cleaf, Ali Ardakani, Oliver Bosnjak, Abdi Ghaffari, and Prameet M Sheth
Description

AbstractBackgroundAntibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 can be observed as early as 14 days post-infection, but little is known about the stability of antibody levels over time. Here we evaluate the long-term stability of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies following infection with SARS-CoV-2 in 402 adult donors.MethodsWe performed a multi-center study carried out at Plasma Donor Centers in the city of Heidelberg (Plasmazentrum Heidelberg, Germany) and Munich (Plasmazentrum München, Germany). We present anti-S/N and anti-N IgG antibody levels in prospective serum samples collected up to 403 days post recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals.ResultsThe cohort includes 402 adult donors (185 female, 217 male; 17 - 68 years of age) where anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG levels were measured in plasma samples collected between 18- and 403-days post SARS-CoV-2 infection. A linear mixed effects model demonstrated IgG decay rates that decrease over time (χ2=176.8, p<0.00001) and an interaction of time*age χ (χ2=10.0, p<0.005)), with those over 60+ years showing the highest baseline IgG levels and the fastest rate of IgG decay. Baseline viral neutralization assays demonstrated that serum IgG levels correlated with in vitro neutralization capacity in 91% of our cohort.ConclusionLong-term antibody levels and age-specific antibody decay rates suggest the potential need for age-specific vaccine booster guidelines to ensure long term vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Reviewer 1 (Daniel Grupel) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

