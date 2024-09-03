Reviews of "C-reactive Protein-Based Tuberculosis Triage Testing: A Multi-Country Diagnostic Accuracy Study"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study evaluated the diagnostic accuracy of C-reactive protein (CRP) as a screening tool for tuberculosis (TB) in symptomatic individuals from several countries across Africa and Asia. CRP was tested against sputum analysis (Xpert MTB/RIF and culture) and did not meet the minimum accuracy thresholds (sensitivity ≥90%, specificity ≥70%) for an effective TB triage test. Reviewers found this study robust and informative, suggesting only minor improvements, such as following up with individuals with a negative sputum analysis. This research reinforces the need for better triage tools for TB.

Reviewer 1 (Norbert H…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Delia G…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

