Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jan 18, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Integrated Single-Cell Atlases Reveal an Oral SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Transmission Axis"

Reviewers: Hongxiang Liu (University of Georgia), Zhonghou Wang, Wenxin Yu, Mohamed Ishan | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Ophir Klein, Irit Miller Zmora (UCSF) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Hongxiang Liu, Zhonghou Wang, Wenxin Yu, Mohamed Ishan, Ophir Klein, and Irit Miller Zmora
Published onJan 18, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Integrated Single-Cell Atlases Reveal an Oral SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Transmission Axis
by Ni Huang, Paola Perez, Takafumi Kato, Yu Mikami, Kenichi Okuda, Rodney C. Gilmore, Cecilia Domínguez Conde, Billel Gasmi, Sydney Stein, Margaret Beach, Eileen Pelayo, Jose Maldonado, Bernard LaFont, Ricardo Padilla, Valerie Murrah, Robert Maile, Will Lovell, Shannon Wallet, Natalie M. Bowman, Suzanne L Meinig, Matthew C Wolfgang, Saibyasachi N. Choudhury, Mark Novotny, Brian D Aevermann, Richard Scheuermann, Gabrielle Cannon, Carlton Anderson, Julie Marchesan, Mandy Bush, Marcelo Freire, Adam Kimple, Daniel L. Herr, Joseph Rabin, Alison Grazioli, Benjamin N. French, Thomas Pranzatelli, John A. Chiorini, David E. Kleiner, Stefania Pittaluga, Stephen Hewitt, Peter D. Burbelo, Daniel Chertow, NIH COVID-19 Autopsy Consortium, HCA Oral and Craniofacial Biological Network, Karen Frank, Janice Lee, Richard C. Boucher, Sarah A. Teichmann, Blake M. Warner, and Kevin M. Byrd
  • Published on Oct 27, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

ABSTRACT Despite signs of infection, the involvement of the oral cavity in COVID-19 is poorly understood. To address this, single-cell RNA sequencing data-sets were integrated from human minor salivary glands and gingiva to identify 11 epithelial, 7 mesenchymal, and 15 immune cell clusters. Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 viral entry factor expression showed enrichment in epithelia including the ducts and acini of the salivary glands and the suprabasal cells of the mucosae. COVID-19 autopsy tissues confirmed in vivo SARS-CoV-2 infection in the salivary glands and mucosa. Saliva from SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals harbored epithelial cells exhibiting ACE2 expression and SARS-CoV-2 RNA. Matched nasopharyngeal and saliva samples found distinct viral shedding dynamics and viral burden in saliva correlated with COVID-19 symptoms including taste loss. Upon recovery, this cohort exhibited salivary antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 proteins. Collectively, the oral cavity represents a robust site for COVID-19 infection and implicates saliva in viral transmission.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This pre-print uses single-cell RNA sequencing to investigate oral SARS-CoV-2 tropism and finds the mucosa represents a robust site of infection. Reviewers deem the study's claims reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Hongxiang Liu, Zhonghou Wang, Wenxin Yu, Mohamed Ishan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ophir Klein, Irit Miller Zmora) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Integrated Single-Cell Atlases Reveal an Oral SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Transmission Axis"
by Hongxiang Liu, Zhonghou Wang, Wenxin Yu, and Mohamed Ishan
  • Published on Jan 18, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This pre-print uses single-cell RNA sequencing to investigate oral SARS-CoV-2 tropism and finds the mucosa represents a robust site of infection. Reviewers deem the study's claims reliable.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Integrated Single-Cell Atlases Reveal an Oral SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Transmission Axis"
by Ophir Klein and Irit Miller Zmora
  • Published on Jan 18, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This pre-print uses single-cell RNA sequencing to investigate oral SARS-CoV-2 tropism and finds the mucosa represents a robust site of infection. Reviewers deem the study's claims reliable.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
