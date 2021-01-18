Reviews of "Integrated Single-Cell Atlases Reveal an Oral SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Transmission Axis"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This pre-print uses single-cell RNA sequencing to investigate oral SARS-CoV-2 tropism and finds the mucosa represents a robust site of infection. Reviewers deem the study's claims reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Hongxiang Liu, Zhonghou Wang, Wenxin Yu, Mohamed Ishan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ophir Klein, Irit Miller Zmora) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.



