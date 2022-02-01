Reviews of "The Mental Health of Latinx Adults in the United States During the Coronavirus Pandemic: A Snapshot of Anxiety, Depression, and Post-traumatic Stress Symptoms"

Description

The current study documented levels of anxiety, depression, posttraumatic stress, and COVID-19 fears and impacts among Latinxs in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants of this cross-sectional study were 388 Latinx adults who completed an online survey between June and November 2020. Almost half of participants showed clinical levels of anxiety and depression and more than a quarter of participants showed clinical levels of posttraumatic stress. Latinxs reported on average 22 types of negative pandemic life impacts. Group differences based on gender, educational attainment, income, vulnerability to COVID-19, and essential worker status were found for mental health symptoms. Severity of COVID-19 fears and negative life impact counts were related to gender, nativity, educational attainment, vulnerability to COVID-19, and insurance status. Specific Latinx groups experienced greater levels of psychological distress during the pandemic. Further examination of risk and protective factors is needed for communities of color.