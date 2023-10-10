Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Nov 10, 2023DOI

Reviews of "Sequential Membrane- and Protein-bound Organelles Compartmentalize Genomes During Phage Infection"

Reviewers: M Yakunina & D Antonova (Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • E Semenova & H Shaqra (Rutgers University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • K Forsberg (University of Texas) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Maria Yakunina, Daria Antonova, Ekaterina Semenova, Hiba Shaqra, and Kevin Forsberg
Published onNov 10, 2023
Sequential membrane- and protein-bound organelles compartmentalize genomes during phage infection
by Emily G. Armbruster, Jina Lee, Joshua Hutchings, Arica R. VanderWal, Eray Enustun, Benja-min A. Adler, Ann Aindow, Amar Deep, Zaida K. Rodriguez, Chase J. Morgan, Majid Ghassemian, Emeric Charles, Brady F. Cress, David F. Savage, Jennifer A. Doudna, Kit Pogliano, Kevin D. Corbett, Elizabeth Villa, and Joe Pogliano
  • Published on Sep 21, 2023
Description

Eukaryotic viruses assemble compartments required for genome replication, but no such organelles are known to be essential for prokaryotic viruses. Bacteriophages of the family Chimalliviridae sequester their genomes within a phagegenerated organelle, the phage nucleus, which is enclosed by a lattice of viral protein ChmA. Using the dRfxCas13d-based knockdown system CRISPRi-ART, we show that ChmA is essential for the E. coli phage Goslar life cycle. Without ChmA, infections are arrested at an early stage in which the injected phage genome is enclosed in a membrane-bound vesicle capable of gene expression but not DNA replication. Not only do we demonstrate that the phage nucleus is essential for genome replication, but we also show that the Chimalliviridae early phage infection (EPI) vesicle is a transcriptionally active, phage-generated organelle.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers conclude that the pre-print's findings are insufficient to support the claims without additional clinical or epidemiological evidence. The first reviewer highlights flawed data analysis, lack of appropriate controls, and issues with the serum samples. The second constructively analyzes strengths and weaknesses, recommending additional experiments to bolster conclusions on DNA content in vesicles. Overall, the reviews provide critical scrutiny of the methodology and balanced perspective on the merits and limitations of this preprint's conclusions.

Reviewer 1 (Maria Y… & Daria A…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ekaterina S… & Hiba S…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 3 (Kevin F…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Sequential Membrane- and Protein-bound Organelles Compartmentalize Genomes During Phage Infection"
by Maria Yakunina and Daria Antonova
  • Published on Nov 10, 2023
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Sequential Membrane- and Protein-bound Organelles Compartmentalize Genomes During Phage Infection"
by Ekaterina Semenova and Hiba Shaqra
  • Published on Nov 10, 2023
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Sequential Membrane- and Protein-bound Organelles Compartmentalize Genomes During Phage Infection"
by Kevin Forsberg
  • Published on Nov 10, 2023
Description

