Reviews of "Emergence of Transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Variants with Decreased Sensitivity to Antivirals in Immunocompromised Patients with Persistent Infections"

Summary of Reviews: This study evaluated the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 resistance during persistent infections in immunocompromised patients that received antiviral treatment. The authors found mutations conferring decreased sensibility to remdesivir and nirmatrelvir, which was overcome with combined therapy. Also, transmissibility of the mutated variant was shown in vitro. The reviewers agree that the study is well designed and provides reliable evidence. They make very minor comments regarding potential questions to pursue in order to better characterize the results. Furthermore, they state that these results show immunocompromised people who repeatedly receive antiviral treatment can be the source of treatment-resistant variants.

Reviewer 1 (David U…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Jishnu D…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

