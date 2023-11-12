Review 1: "Frequency and Determinants of COVID-19 Prevention Behaviours: Assessment of Large-scale Programmes in Seven Countries"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Based on the objectives of the study, the authors found the following: a) most individuals in the seven countries of study reported increasing handwashing behavior after COVID-19 pandemic but demonstrated low handwashing with water and soap practice which aims at COVID-19 infection prevention and b) key COVID-19 prevention behaviors (i.e. handwashing with soap, physical distancing, and mask use) are determined by age and socio-economic status, perceived norms, self-regulation, and motives of protecting others.

The study describes a multi-country (that is, 7 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)) analysis with a focus on the prevalence of three hygiene prevention behaviors (that is, handwashing with soap, wearing a mask, and physical distancing) and the factors that drive these practices, based on a program by an international non-governmental organization (WaterAid) with the aim of behavioral change for COVID-19 prevention. This was achieved using data from a cross-sectional household survey collected between October and November 2020 from the 7 seven LMICs with an average sample size of about 430 per country. Although the sample is small, the authors claim that their Cochran's calculation with a confidence level of 95% and expected frequency of 50%, predicted a minimum sample size of 384. However, it is unclear how the sample is representative of the population for each country. One would expect the authors to compare their sample with national census or survey data based on some socio-economic and demographic characteristics. Further, to make their sample reflective of the population in each country, they could have applied survey weighting in the regression analysis based on the population distribution of age, gender, and administrative area in each country.

Although the authors state their aim, they were not very clear about their contributions to the literature. There are other studies that looks at COVID-19 prevention behaviors in LMICs such as Hatab et al. (2023) (COVID-19 risk perception and public compliance with preventive measures: Evidence from a multi-wave household survey in the MENA region), Amoah (2023) (Know, comply, and live: the implications of protocols for COVID-19 management in sub-Saharan Africa) and even some in the reference list of the current study. I believe the authors' current study has more to contribute but this is not pointed out clearly in the paper. Given the possible heterogeneity in terms of COVID-19 prevention behavior across gender, geographical area, age, and economic status, one would expect the determinants analysis to consider that. As the authors mentioned that their study is to inform future outbreak preparedness and pandemic response in LMICs, the conclusion of the paper could provide more highlights and discussions on how their findings could achieve that aim. This is important in the sense that one would claim that the study is not timely since we are no longer in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In general, the paper is well written and provides more details on their sampling design and descriptive analysis in the supplementary documents.