Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Both a Bioweapon and a Hoax: The Curious Case of Contradictory Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19"

Reviewers: R Imhoff (Johannes Gutenberg University:) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Roland Imhoff
Published onApr 14, 2022
Reviews of "Both a Bioweapon and a Hoax: The Curious Case of Contradictory Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Both a bioweapon and a hoax: The curious case of contradictory conspiracy theories about COVID-19
by Iris Zezelj and Marija Petrović
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Amidst the flow of conspiracy theories (CTs) about the coronavirus pandemic, many logically incompatible ones arise. Upon pretesting for familiarity and logical incompatibility, we choose eight pairs of contradictory CTs. Across two studies, we observed a significant portion of respondents (40%-48%) endorsed at least one pair. In Study 1 (N = 290), we showed that conspiracy mentality and doublethink, a general proneness to contradictions, but not preference for consistency, meaningfully relate to endorsement of contradictory COVID-19 CTs; doublethink contributed over and above other predictors. In Study 2 (N = 281), we related the same tendency to different indicators of superficial information processing. Those more prone to endorse contradictory COVID-19 CTs were more intuitive, less rational, more prone to ontological confusions and pseudo-profound bullshit; doublethink again contributed independently of all other predictors. We end by suggesting how the observed psychological profile of endorsers could inform interventions aimed to tackle conspiratorial thinking.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Roland I…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Both a Bioweapon and a Hoax: The Curious Case of Contradictory Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19"
Review 1: "Both a Bioweapon and a Hoax: The Curious Case of Contradictory Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19"
by Roland Imhoff
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
